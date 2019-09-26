Peter DeMarco has worked doggedly in the three years since his wife Laura Levis died one night from an asthma attack on the sidewalk outside a hospital because she could not find the emergency room doors.
DeMarco, a former Salem News reporter and longtime Boston Globe correspondent, wrote a Globe Magazine article last year detailing how his wife had walked to Somerville Hospital when she knew the asthma attack was coming on; she walked toward a lighted door she thought was the ER, but the door was locked and no clear signs pointed her in the right direction.
Since then he has met with Somerville Hospital staff and worked for legislation that would mandate all hospitals in Massachusetts change procedures and adopt clear, well-lighted signs to their emergency rooms so this tragedy isn’t repeated.
“Laura’s death was completely avoidable. More important, so are others,” he told the Joint Committee on Public Health Tuesday in a hearing on Beacon Hill.
State House News Service reported that Somerville Hospital made changes to policies after Levis died, but DeMarco and some supporters in the Legislature believe there must be policies statewide.
The bills, H1850 and S1276, called “Laura’s Law,” would require the state Department of Public Health to create rules that ensure patients can get into ERs 24 hours a day, with hospitals installing clear, well-lit signs pointing to the ER entrance, as well as emergency doorbells or panic buttons, and video surveillance monitoring. At the hearing, DeMarco noted that unsafe conditions can develop because medical staff become so used to the buildings where they work they can’t grasp what obstacles a patient in distress, like Levis, might face. Putting policies and standards on the books for all hospitals could provide them with “a second set of eyes” to prevent problems, he said.
Lawmakers and medical professionals should embrace this legislation, work to pass it and entrust DPH to oversee the changes statewide.
DeMarco is trying to turn an unimaginable personal loss into positive, life-saving action in honor of Laura Levis. Passing Laura’s Law would help achieve that.
