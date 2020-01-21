Fall is the season of promises in the Massachusetts Legislature, when lawmakers pass major pieces of legislation before heading home to tout their accomplishments over the holidays.
Witness, for example, the landmark education funding reform bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker last November, which commits the state to spending an additional $1.5 billion on public K-12 education over the next seven years. While the new law promises extra money — and there is widespread agreement that the old funding system was outdated and unfair to many communities -- it does not say where that extra cash is going to come from.
Winter, meanwhile, is a time of cold reality, as lawmakers get their first estimates of how much money they’ll actually have to spend. The early predictions are that there won’t be enough to keep everyone happy.
Even as the state’s economy hums along, there are signs there may not be enough revenue coming in to meet all the promises made in the last year. And lawmakers should let the public in on that particular secret.
Lawmakers expect revenues to rise by 2.8 percent in the next fiscal year, thanks to what Michael Heffernan, Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget chief, predicted would be “modest economic growth” statewide. The current state budget, for point of reference, came in at just over $43 billion.
While many states would welcome such an increase, it’s unsettling news in Massachusetts, where there are signs of challenges ahead. The state’s new casinos, in Springfield and Boston, are underperforming. The lack of affordable housing is making it difficult for companies with good-paying jobs to find workers. And we are aging.
“The decline of the working-age population (18-64 years of age) will impact that state budget in the form of lower growth in withheld personal income tax payments and sales tax collections,” the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation wrote in a report last week. “This trend may have been obscured in recent years by the relative strength of capital markets and the impact of federal tax reform on the state base, but it is projected to become more pronounced in the coming years.”
The MTF estimates lawmakers are facing a deficit of nearly $900 million heading into budget season.
“Policymakers will need to raise revenue and/or reduce spending to balance projected spending with expected revenue,” MTF said in its report.
That means tax increases or spending cuts, neither of which are popular with voters heading into an election year.
The MTF report estimated that increased spending on elementary and high school education, as required by the new law, would cost the state $428 million in the upcoming fiscal year. That would account for a whopping 82% of the increased revenue lawmakers are expecting.
The foundation also noted that the state’s share of MassHealth, which provides health care benefits to more than 1.8 million residents, is expected to climb by 4.6%, or $297 million, in the coming fiscal year.
That’s not the only sobering news. Baker last week shared with lawmakers his administration’s plan to boost its annual pension payment by 9.6% next year, and by more than 30% over the next three years, in an effort to help reduce a $41 billion funding gap. That’s another $273 million coming out of next year’s budget.
So it should be cause for concern that even after a solid decade of relative good fortune — the Bay State has bounced back better from the Great Recession than most other states — there still won’t be enough money coming in to cover new expenses.
MTF warned that “significant changes will be considered in order to balance the budget, such as tax increases or spending cuts. Stakeholders and opinion leaders should prepare to consider such actions as budget deliberations begin.”
The news isn’t all bad. The MTF noted that “every budget begins with its challenges.” And the economy, while not booming, is steady, so lawmakers are dealing from a position of strength, not crisis.
But if citizens are going to be greeted with tax increases or spending cuts, the time to say so is now.
