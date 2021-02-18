You’ll find no stronger advocates for transparency on Beacon Hill than in this space, so naturally we were encouraged to hear that new House Speaker Ron Mariano wants a deeper look at the lobbyists working to sway our lawmakers and their votes.
Alas, in a twist befitting a tea party in Wonderland, the true focus of Mariano’s search for transparency is not especially clear. In fact, CommonWealth magazine reports, one of its intended targets may actually be Act on Mass, a group advocating — wait for it — more transparency at the Statehouse.
At the risk of making too many allusions to confounded childhood figures, we find ourselves with that feeling of Charlie Brown falling to his back as Lucy van Pelt yanks away the football, pondering how it could be that this has happened to us yet again.
Matt Miller, an Act on Mass co-founder, tells CommonWealth magazine his group is supported by unions and other individual donors, and it is “shocking” that the speaker seems to be drilling down on a “really small grassroots organization as if we’re doing something shady.”
According to its website, Act on Mass is campaigning for a public reporting of votes taken in Statehouse committees; the public disclosure of bills at least three days before they’re voted; and a lower threshold for the number of House members needed to force a roll-call vote. You know, more transparency. It wants these changes rolled up into a package of House rules expected to be voted later this year.
Yet, it could be the kind of organization Mariano wants to expose when he points to coalitions that get together to lobby for a single purpose, which is what he described in an email delivered to fellow lawmakers, according to CommonWealth’s reporting.
Pam Wilmot, of the group Common Cause, expressed skepticism in an interview with the news journal, noting the disclosure laws for lobbyists are clear, and too much scrutiny could really amount to harassment.
In other words, maybe Mariano is shooing away these mosquitoes of open government with a fly swatter he has named “transparency.”
If that’s the case, we couldn’t think of a much more cynical maneuver by a new speaker not two months into his new job.
Beacon Hill is shrouded in secrecy. Any effort to make the deliberations of our Legislature clearer to the rest of the world deserves support. We’ll hope that Mariano’s look into lobbying is nothing more than that, and maybe this time we won’t be embarrassed by our own naiveté.