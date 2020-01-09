In Rhode Island they’re calling it “Trees for Trout.” Along the Jersey shore they’re just calling it a whole boatload of Christmas trees.
Communities can get creative in how they dispose of the countless Christmas trees left at curbsides after the holiday. In Greater Newburyport, for example, the flames from a towering mound of Christmas trees will roar skyward in Newbury on Jan. 18, a benefit for Protection Fire Co. #2 volunteer firefighters in Newbury.
But the trees that awaited Santa’s visit Christmas eve can have other uses, too. In Rhode Island, for example, the Department of Environmental Management is working with Trout Unlimited to use old evergreens to restore river banks and provide shelter for young trout in a tributary of the Wood River. The river and its feeder streams are considered some of the best habitat for brook trout, the only native member of the salmon family that still breeds wild in Rhode Island. The trees are staked down along the riverbanks to provide stability and control erosion by trapping sediment. The trees then decompose and become part of the banks themselves.
Similar stream bank restorations with old evergreens have been done in Connecticut, as well.
In Berkeley, New Jersey, officials at Island Beach State Park put out a modest request for 200 discarded evergreens to help build and retain the dunes. The request was met with more than 2,000 trees dropped off last weekend, according to CBS New York. Undaunted by the huge number of trees, volunteers placed them strategically along the beach.
Island Beach State Park is a 10-mile barrier island that buffers mainland Ocean County. The tree placements and efforts to retain the dunes met with approval from many visitors to the popular birding and fishing area.
These creative uses of former Christmas trees are worth considering on Plum Island and elsewhere along the North Shore facing erosion from rising seas. A monster mound of trees going up in smoke and flames is one way to get rid of them, but strategic placement to slow beach erosion and the disappearing dunes could be a more long-term, sustainable use of tannenbaums that are past their prime.
