There seems to be something about mandating what drivers in Massachusetts can do inside their cars that ties lawmakers up in knots.
The decade-long push to ban handheld cellphones or other devices by drivers remains hung up in a conference committee trying to iron out whether to require police to keep demographic data so outside observers can monitor instances of racial profiling by police.
Now, driving safety advocates are again pushing lawmakers to give police the power to pull over and ticket drivers if anyone in a car isn’t wearing a seatbelt. Without such a law, Massachusetts doesn’t stand a chance of rising above its 46th place ranking for seat belt use.
Opponents argue that police would use the law to harass minority drivers, pulling them over for another minor violation. Others say ordering people to buckle up takes away freedom of choice.
Rep. Jeffrey Roy, who sponsored the legislation with Sen. Paul Feeney, said the bill would increase fines for seat belt violations and make a violation a primary offense, which means police can stop a driver if they see anyone in the vehicle unbuckled.
It doesn’t seem to matter that the Bay State’s rate of seat belt usage is 81.6%, well behind the nationwide 90% usage rate, Roy said. And the argument that if more people used seat belts because the law says they must, dozens of lives could be saved each year, not to mention hundreds of millions of dollars in health care expenses for injuries.
Statistics from 2017 from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, cited by State House News Service, say 340 people died on Massachusetts roads that year. Of those killed in crashes, 76% were not wearing seat belts; 85% of pickup drivers and 84% of SUV drivers who were killed weren’t buckled up.Those should be very compelling numbers for anyone balking at the claim that seat belts save lives.
Both of these bills should require collection of demographic data to ensure they are fairly enforced. Lawmakers should ramp up efforts to iron out the rough spots to get both of these important -- and potentially lifesaving -- measures in place.
