Early last December, at a packed hearing in an auditorium in Gardner, state Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham, questioned why two of his colleagues in the state House of Representatives were in such a hurry to change how guidelines are written for vaccinating children.
Measles was the answer. Cases of the dangerous disease for which there is a common vaccine spiked to nearly 1,300 in the U.S. at the end of last year. That was the most in nearly three decades. Survival of the pernicious virus usually owes to unvaccinated people bringing it to the country from overseas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Today’s answer is more dramatic. As the pharmaceutical industry races to test vaccines for the coronavirus, we already know finding an effective drug will be only part of the answer to protecting ourselves and restoring our economy to full function. Delivery is the other part, and that will depend heavily on a public health infrastructure in need of upgrade.
The bill discussed in December would reform how guidelines are issued for common vaccines, centralizing the function at the state Department of Public Health. It standardizes rules for when exemptions are issued to families who don’t want their children vaccinated, which now vary among schools and daycare centers.
Rep. Paul Donato, D-Medford, and Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, sponsors of the bill which recently won support of a Beacon Hill committee, say it’s needed to protect our herd immunity to diseases such as measles. That’s the effect of vaccinating enough people that even the handful who aren’t immunized are protected. It is under threat in some areas by growing numbers of children who haven’t gotten their shots.
Even though we don’t yet have a coronavirus vaccine, much less standards for who gets it, the necessity of broad social immunity is undoubted. Sadly, a vocal contingent question its validity and suggest that vaccines are dangerous. This despite the conviction of medical and public health leaders who urge the importance of giving children their shots, with rare exception. In a statement to State House News Service, Rausch said she did not anticipate a pandemic when she and Donato drafted their bill. But, she said, it “forcefully demonstrates the truth that ... our personal health is inherently connected to the health of those around us.” The Legislature should move swiftly to pass their bill and standardize the state’s vaccination protocols.