For those eager to see children and teachers back in the classroom, a move by state education officials last week might come as good news.
The state revised COVID-19 guidelines to allow school buses to run at full capacity, as long as students wear masks and other protective measures are taken, such as opening bus windows slightly for ventilation. The guidelines call for students to maintain “the maximum distance ... during boarding and transportation,” to sit as far apart as possible and to share seats with siblings instead of non-family members to limit the possibility the coronavirus could be transmitted.
We expect similar recommendations from state education leaders in light of newly issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how schools around the country can bring children back to classrooms.
But other revisions by state officials relating to the order in which people can get vaccinated for COVID-19 are at odds with the idea of packing kids on school buses and sending them back to school. The new vaccination plan moved people age 65 and over ahead of some essential workers, including K-12 teachers.
It’s hard to argue against the importance of in-school learning for students at all levels, and the decision-making has to weigh the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Considering that many teachers fall into higher-risk age groups, why not put a priority on vaccinating teachers before putting them in classrooms full of children?
It’s not only teachers who should be concerned about being in classrooms before being vaccinated. Officials must factor in the potential chain of transmission of the coronavirus that includes students’ parents and other household members. Students climbing into a bus at “full capacity” could well be the vector to carry the virus to school and back home again.
Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, said in a statement recently, “The governor keeps pushing schools to reopen for in-person learning more quickly, regardless of the risks to staff and students, yet he has just made it much harder to do that safely,” by moving teachers further back in the vaccination line.
The timetable still calls for teachers to be vaccinated in Phase 2, which is likely to start the end of this month, depending on how much and where doses of the vaccine are made available.
A lot has changed in the year since the pandemic began in Massachusetts, with school systems back then forced to quickly modify how and where students were taught. Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, told the Boston Globe recently that about two-thirds of school districts have some in-person learning for general education students now.
“This isn’t September and October — we’ve learned a lot,” he said. “The more districts come back, it puts more pressure on those that are not.”
Newburyport, Haverhill, North Andover, Methuen and Andover are among school systems in the region using hybrid models, in which students are in classrooms at least two days each week and working remotely for three days. Other school systems adopted the hybrid model but returned to fully remote instruction when the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose.
School administrators, teachers and school committees are under pressure to get everyone back to some kind of workable new classroom environment, and they need guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on how to make that happen. But loosening restrictions to increase the number of students riding to school on a bus, or sitting in a classroom or eating lunch together in a cafeteria — without also taking steps to protect the adults who educate them — falls into the “cart before the horse” category.
State leaders need to work out these issues in concert. Spacing and social distancing aside, sending more kids to schools before teachers and school staff are vaccinated unnecessarily increases the risk to educators and students’ family members at home.