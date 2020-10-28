Question 2 on the Massachusetts ballot, which proposes ranked choice voting, is confusing and unnecessary.
Anyone who has voted in a municipal election where, for example, five candidates are running for three open seats on a board of selectmen or city council, understands how voting works. If the ballot lists five and says “vote for three,” you generally vote for three people. When the votes are counted, the three people receiving the most votes win the seats.
Imagine looking at that same ballot – with five candidates and three open seats – and being told to rank the five candidates from 1 to 5. The candidates you list as numbers 4 and 5 could win, depending on how many other voters listed them as their first or second choice. Does that make sense? Maybe. But is it necessary? We don’t think so.
We believe most voters mark a ballot based on the candidate or candidates they believe are best for the job. If there is one seat open for mayor, most people pick one candidate they believe should be mayor. If there are three open seats on a board, most voters would pick one, two or three candidates they think are best for the job.
Proponents of ranked choice voting say “big money and corrupt special interests have too much control over our democracy,” according to wording in the secretary of state’s voters’ guide. We agree, but the “big money” comes from a system gone wild after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowing unlimited donations from mostly unidentified donors into huge special interest PACs. Creating a confusing ranked choice voting system doesn’t address the problem of regulating who can donate, how much they can donate and how veiled the political contribution can be.
When a voter puts an “X” next to a candidate’s name on a ballot, they’re saying they believe that’s the right person for the job – not that it might be the second, third or fourth best person. The top choice. There’s no mystery and no confusion to that system, and it has worked for a long time.
We believe residents should vote “no” on Question 2 on Nov. 3.