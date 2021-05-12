For most Americans, the war in Afghanistan might as well be a distant memory, something that fell off the front page and daily news feeds years ago.
But America's longest war, going on 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, is only now winding down, with President Joe Biden pledging to have almost all American troops out by Sept. 11 of this year.
Many veterans of the war are no doubt conflicted over U.S. withdrawal, an action that comes without a victory and with uncertainty about whether the government and people of Afghanistan can stand on their own – as underscored by last weekend's bombing in Kabul that killed 85 people, most of them schoolgirls. While multiple generations of Americans have fought there, the Afghans have lived with almost continuous war and foreign intervention since long before our 20-year involvement and the decade-long Russian occupation in the 1980s.
The length of American troop involvement there brings some sobering revelations: The Defense Department counts more than 775,000 U.S. troops deployed over the two decades of war, many of them repeatedly; more than 2,300 American troops died in Afghanistan, along with almost 1,600 civilian contractors; and more than 20,600 troops were wounded in action, thousands by the devastating use of improvised explosive devices, or roadside bombs.
The U.S. has been in Afghanistan for a long time – long enough for two generations of some families to be deployed there. And when the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes this year, about 75 million Americans will have been born during that time, about one quarter of our population. For them, the attacks on 9/11 are details from history books, not lived experiences of the horror we felt as we watched the attacks unfold.
While Afghan veterans ponder Biden's pledge to have troops out by Sept. 11, 2021, another group is working to be sure 9/11 and its significance don't fade from our collective memories. A discussion of the 9/11 attacks might focus on the destruction of the World Trade Center towers in New York, and the airliner slamming into the Pentagon. But family members of the 40 passengers and crew who died when Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania want to ensure their heroism in trying to overpower the hijackers is remembered.
The nonprofit group, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, this week announced nominations are open for the first of what will be an annual award for heroism. The award will recognize selfless acts of heroism and educate the public about what happened on Flight 93.
Donna Gibson, who as president of the organization has given countless tours of the National Park Service Flight 93 Memorial, said she has heard, first hand, how little many people know about the 9/11 attacks and what happened near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the memorial is located.
"One of the questions I get when people visit is, 'Was this a national park when the plane crashed here?'" she told The Associated Press.
What little study has been done about how 9/11 and its aftermath are taught in middle and high schools around the country shows inconsistencies in materials available to teachers and a lack of details to explain the importance of 9/11 in the fraught history of conflicts in the Middle East. One survey in 2017 found that one-third of the states had education standards that included no mention of the attacks, or any content related to terrorism or the war on terror, according to The AP.
It's that gap in knowledge and awareness about 9/11 that worries the Friends of Flight 93 and what prompted them to create the award. The Pennsylvania organization will be following in the footsteps of Massachusetts, which presents the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery every Sept. 11 to at least one resident who displayed extraordinary courage in defending or saving the lives of others. Sweeney, who lived in Acton, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to be crashed into the World Trade Center. Before the crash she relayed information about the hijacking by phone to authorities.
By keeping alive the heroic actions of those who died in the hijackings on 9/11, family and friends can honor them and help the rest of us remember and show respect for the countless American service men and women who stepped forward to serve in Afghanistan when our country called.