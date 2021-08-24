Despite dire predictions, Tropical Storm Henri turned out to be more of a heavy mist and breeze in this corner of New England. Forecasts into the weekend told us to prepare for the first direct hurricane strike on the region since Hurricane Bob came rolling over Rhode Island 30 years ago. Instead we got a rapidly weakening tropical storm.
Sure, rains were heavy in some places, and the storm’s remains spun up a handful of small tornadoes that damaged trees further out Interstate 495. But Hurricane Henri mostly left the Merrimack Valley and North Shore damp. A television tempest, to be sure.
If the storm spawned anything of note, it was sardonic social media: Pictures of toppled chairs and signs labeled with “promises to rebuild.” We emerged sarcastic as ever. Really, we were lucky.
On Saturday, about 990 miles to our southwest, rains unrelated to Hurricane Henri built up a wall of water that surged over hamlets in middle Tennessee for which no one could really prepare, a flash flood warning notwithstanding. The remains were widespread destruction — homes and buildings that were lifted off their foundations and pounded into bits.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described how quickly the water went from a minor flood to something near apocalyptic in describing the fate of Wayne Spears, foreman on country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch. “He’s out at his barn, and next thing you know he goes from checking animals in the barn to hanging on in the barn to people seeing him floating down the creek,” Davis said in an Associated Press account from Waverly, Tennessee. “And that’s how fast it had come up.”
One of the last images of Spears shows him clinging to a pole, wearing a cowboy hat, as the water rises around him. His death was one of at least 22 in the county. Others included twin 7-month-old babies pulled from the arms of a father trying to rescue his four children. (The others survived the flood.) As of Tuesday 50 people were still listed as missing.
It’s impossible to reconcile the tragedy and heartbreak visited upon the unsuspecting people in those communities west of Nashville with our good fortune, as the weather continues to send us and others one extreme after another. As we keep the people of Middle Tennessee in our thoughts, maybe it’s best that we also resolve to be prepared, knowing that preparation is sometimes, blessedly, for naught.