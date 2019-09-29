The threat of mosquitoes buzzing around under the Friday night lights has scrambled local football schedules. High school teams around the North Shore and Merrimack Valley are shifting games to Saturday afternoons when it’s less likely their players, coaches, parents or fans will be bitten by a mosquito infected with the dangerous eastern equine encephalitis virus.
It would seem the only threat to the fall tradition. Despite a report last month showing a drop in participation in high school sports — the first decline in a generation and a half — our celebrations of student athletes and community spirit don’t appear to be in any real danger, at least anytime soon.
During the 2018-19 school year, more than 1 million kids in the U.S. played high school football, according to the annual survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations. There were 7.9 million athletes in all high school sports, though students who play multiple sports are included in that figure multiple times. The number of scholastic football players in America is even larger if one includes its derivatives, such as the eight-player game more common in rural places where schools have fewer students.
Football is king of all high school athletics. Its players represent about 1 in 8 of all sports participants. The next closest sport is outdoor track and field, which gets about 600,000 kids.
In Massachusetts, more than 18,000 students played football last year — more than any other single boys or girls sport. New Hampshire high schools fielded more than 3,000 football players.
Not that any of this is terribly new. The remarkable part of last month’s report was the number of kids who don’t play. For the first time in three decades, the overall number of sports participants declined from year to year, by 43,395, according to the association. Fewer football players represented the vast portion of that decline — about 71 percent of it.
Rising concerns about injury are a big factor weighing on potential players and parents, the group acknowledged. It also noted well organized efforts in every state to improve equipment and practices to reduce risk, especially of head injury. Cost is another concern that turns away players, though for many families the economics of school sports have always been an issue.
The high school group optimistically noted the number of schools fielding 11-player football teams — 14,257 across the country — hasn’t changed appreciably. And, to be sure, the relative decline in players (about 3%) is small.
But there are potentially larger, longer term threats to these hallowed high school traditions — ones that relate to participation in all sports, not just football.
Apart from participation in high school athletics, the number of players in youth sports, especially among kids ages 6 to 12, is on the decline. Much of it is because of the increased likelihood that players specialize at an earlier age — choosing soccer year round, say, instead of playing soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring.
The explosive growth of specialty leagues — for which parents pay more, and young players are given more intense coaching and training — are also competing against the more traditional experience of playing sports with friends from your town against kids from another town.
“I do wonder if we’re reaching the point that the youth participation declines are reaching the high school level,” Jon Solomon, of the Aspen Institute Sports and Society program, told the Washington Post. “When you at younger levels are losing players because of steeper competition and cost, that’s going to catch up to high schools at some point.”
That’s not a positive development on a couple of levels. For local football teams, it means potential players choose to specialize in training for another sport year round. Kids who want to play a sport but aren’t ready to invest the kind of time and money it takes to earn a college scholarship, especially at the high school level, they can’t compete with the specialists who’ve locked up roster spots of smaller teams.
It may not be clear how these trends in youth sports are playing out in high schools, but it’s certainly something for coaches, athletic directors and school leaders to think about and address. Whereas a couple of good frosts will mercifully kill the rest of the mosquitoes, the dynamics of young athletes and their parents don’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
