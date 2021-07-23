Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.