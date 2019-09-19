This week’s series against the San Francisco Giants was the high point in an otherwise disappointing season for the Red Sox. Not because of the home team, which will miss the playoffs a year after winning the World Series. It was because for the first time in 36 years, there was a Yastrzemski at the bat at Fenway Park.
Michael Yastrzemski batted leadoff for the Giants Tuesday and patrolled left field in the shadow of the Green Monster, the same turf where his Hall of Fame grandfather built his legend as one of the best players in Red Sox history.
For those new to the Red Sox -- whose fandom began, say, after 1990 -- it is difficult to understand the place Carl Yastrzemski holds in Boston hearts. He replaced an all-time great, Ted Williams, in left field and was the team’s best player not only during its thrilling World Series run in 1967 but through the long, fallow years that followed. He endured, and so did we.
Yaz may have been born on Long Island, but he was everything we New Englanders like to think we are -- hard-working, stoic, and quietly confident. And loyal: He wore a Boston uniform for every one of the 3,308 regular-season games he played (and the 17 in the playoffs, too). His 3,419 career hits, 452 home runs and seven Gold Gloves belong to us. He was so good for so long that we look at him now at 80 and figure he could still stroke a clean double to the gap.
So we didn’t just imagine the pride Carl Yastrzemski must have felt when he saw his grandson step into the batter’s box Tuesday. We felt it too -- the Yastrzemskis are like family. And it is difficult not to be moved by Michael Yastrzemski’s story. His father died 15 years ago due to complications from surgery. The youngest Yaz spent years grinding away in the minor leagues, waiting patiently for a chance at the majors. The St. John’s Prep product never gave up, and when the Baltimore Orioles traded him west earlier this year, he finally had his opportunity at the age of 29. And he hasn’t wasted it, hitting 20 home runs and knocking in more than 50 in a partial season. It would be a great story even if he didn’t have one of the most recognizable surnames in all of sports.
So you can’t blame Red Sox fans for cheering for an opponent Tuesday night, when Michael hit the first Fenway home run by a Yastrzemski since 1983.
And you can forgive the fathers and sons in the crowd if they got a little teary-eyed Wednesday, when the ever-stoic Yaz threw the ceremonial first pitch of the game to his grandson behind the plate.
“It was something that you say you want to be able to play catch with your dad and your grandfather in the backyard usually,” Michael said. “To be able to get one in at Fenway Park was really cool.”
This was “Field of Dreams” stuff. Except “Field of Dreams” was fiction and this week has been blessedly real.
Once again, a Yastrzemski has made a long Red Sox season something special.
