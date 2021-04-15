One of the top priorities for Massachusetts coming out of the pandemic must be figuring out what child care looks like in a post-COVID-19 world. State Senate President Karen Spilka offers an intriguing place to begin, by guiding state and federal dollars into community care centers that cater not only to children but also to senior care and, potentially, programs for the disabled.
Spilka called it a “moonshot” project in her speech Tuesday to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, acknowledging the work to be done to give form and detail to something whose structure at this point is just theory. But this one should be far easier than putting astronauts on the lunar surface. The basic idea of designing programs that reach both the youngest and oldest generations has already been tested successfully, including here in Massachusetts.
Before the pandemic, a displaced Worcester day care found new quarters inside a nursing home and rehab facility, according to the Telegram & Gazette, which led to activities and structured interactions between seniors and children that benefitted both groups.
Sue Downey, president of St. Mary Health Care Center, told the Worcester newspaper she was inspired by national coverage of so-called “intergenerational care” centers elsewhere. “For the elderly, it decreases social isolation. It improves physical health,” she said. “The residents are touching the children’s lives.” For children, connections with St. Mary’s residents delivered interactions with adults they may not otherwise get. “A lot of our children don’t have family support,” Downey noted.
Another example is the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare center in Peabody, whose campus includes the North Shore Jewish Community Center and its child care programs. According to its website, the child care center “brings infant, toddler, preschool and school age children together with residents of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare to incorporate real life experiences into their curricula and expose children to the benefits of intergenerational relationships.”
A pandemic, with its many concerns about the health of seniors and children, doubtlessly chills those interactions, if they haven’t been put off altogether. But as vaccines return us to regular workplaces and social spaces, as Spilka suggests, the state should encourage more of these joint programs.
There is more at stake than the benefits of making connections across generations. Massachusetts struggled with a shortage of affordable, accessible child care before the first COVID-19 cases were ever reported.
Addressing that problem has been complicated by the challenges of recruiting, training and licensing teachers to work in an industry not known for paying well. All of that is even harder post-pandemic, in light of state regulations meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 that have also forced dozens of child care centers to close and others to shorten their student rolls.
Finding ways to add affordable, accessible child care will be important not just for families but in order to gird the overall economy as it recovers from the pandemic. People cannot go to work, or start new jobs, without securing care for their kids. Spilka’s idea for intergenerational care is one good place to look for solutions.
According to State House News Service’s coverage of her speech to the chamber, the Democrat from Ashland also suggests using the model of family resource centers launched by the state to help parents find housing, mental health resources and other supports to keep their children out of trouble. Intergenerational care centers, then, could be more than day care centers built next to senior programs. Functioning as community centers, they could offer programs and supports that help fulfill many other needs.
Spilka nudged the business community to take a lead in exploring this idea, thus helping workers and their communities. Infused by state and federal funding, she said, the centers can “support, connect and integrate community-based care across all ages” in ways that are accessible and affordable to everyone.
Getting this off the ground will mean collaboration and hard work. But to recall the challenge that launched America’s first moonshot, no one should let that stand in the way of pursuing an inspired idea.