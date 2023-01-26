Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.