You know how sometimes things can be sooo double negative, they turn out to be positive?
We went on vacation this month and crossed paths with a group of travelers from England and a few folks from up north in Ottawa. Now time and temperament being what they were — after a few sips, a whole bunch of laughing and a litany of on-the-road war stories —one thing lead to another and down we sat to dinner. After the necessary few more sips, the conversation eventually turned to the Ukraine and the invasion. They were just as agitated about Putin as we were, if not more, because they are closer to the action than we are.
Of course the conversation turned to nukes and chemical weapons, dirty bombs, etc., but it also turned to war finance and, in particular, Putin’s personal wealth. One gentleman worked for The Economist, England’s premier financial and investor publication and he shocked us by confirming that the world’s richest person is not Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch or the other typical list of big-shots, but was Vladimir Putin. He had the inside dope that with all Putin’s fleecing of Russia, its business oligarchs and his surreptitious ownership of the biggest yachts, jets, resorts, villas, castles, sprawling industrial plants and petro-chemical complexes — all held under “front” names — his wealth was over $900 billion!
Yes, that’s 900 billion with a “B” and ooooooh, did that make us burn. Just nothing but frustrated reactions to our mutual helplessness to do anything about all that colossal unfairness except suck it up. No matter what happens in Putin’s War, he’ll be able to skate off into a world of money, protection and security — for a very long time. But meanwhile, he is still absolute ruler in Putinworld, controller of news and media, the weapons, the army, and No, 1 officer of the thought police.
Our only revenge was to confirm we would never travel to Russia to put a dime in his pocket. Well yeah, we’ll show him!
But most upsetting is the notion of his threats of using nukes which he continues to do. “Corner me and I’ll blow up the world.” Especially if his rule is ever threatened at home. He keeps putting his nuke forces “on alert,” rattling that saber in a very convincing way.
He’s unnerved just about everyone. Except, perhaps, Joe Biden, who never seems to take the bait or the threat. Now, it’s beginning to make sense to me why.
While that $900 billion is a sting to all of us, it is also our insurance. If Putin has $900 bill, he is not ever going to launch the Big One. They can vote him out, chase him out, cease to be afraid of him, but he can vanish into a sea of hidden cash.
Literally, because with an armada of yachts, islands and villas, secret bank accounts, girlfriends, sailboats, art and an army of bodyguards, why would he ever want to blow up the world in a nuclear exchange?
You can’t spend all that money if there’s no world left. He knows that, deep down. He amassed that fortune for something, including his old age. He’s acquired all this stuff that he’s craved and it’s beyond reach. It’s our biggest protector.
All of a sudden, I began to feel a lot better about the nuclear bluffs and bluster. Perhaps you will too. When you have that much dough, it’s what you care about the most. You can’t be the world’s richest man if there’s no world left.
See, one huge negative can end up being an even bigger positive — for the rest of us. Rave on, Vladimir.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.