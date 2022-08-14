A hundred years ago, Gloucester was getting ready to celebrate our 300th with one on the greatest spectacles the city could have staged. It completely took the town by storm, with fallout all over the East Coast. President Warren G.Harding was even invited but sent Secretary of the Navy Edwin Denby instead. It was that important.
Yes, we are talking about the monumental races between the original Bluenose schooner of Canada against Gloucester’s own Henry Ford, staged right here off the breakwater. It was a blockbuster event, incredibly controversial as the Essex-built Ford (owned by my grandfather) whipped the Bluenose 2-0 in moderate wind. The Canadians conceded defeat. But our own American Race Committee demanded a re-race as the Ford’s mainsail was allegedly a couple of square feet over measure. The committee claimed it was trying to head off an international incident but the Boston-based group had been upset when Gloucester knocked its Boston entry off in the trials. The vessels re-raced in a gale and the larger Bluenose won both contests.
But the lesson for us, as we approach the 400th, is why not stage a race on the Saturday before the Sunday Schooner Festival race of the same magnitude? Yes, a one-on-one contest with the Bluenose II, a replica of the original, versus the Virginia, a similar-sized behemoth. They usually come anyway to the festival. The objection is that the Bluenose isn’t allowed to “race” but it can do “demonstration sails.” So get demonstrating, you two. Just have the schooners take off at an appointed time and round the groaner or the mark off the Londoner (or any mark) alongside each other. The town is full that weekend with schooners who sell tickets for Saturday sails. To observe the big guys competing, they’d sell out rapidly. Everybody wins.
And why not have an undercard? Adventure versus American Eagle, who have traded wins in the biggest schooner class over the years. They are evenly matched and expertly handled.
American Eagle was the last fishing schooner launched in Gloucester, while Adventure was built in Essex — so it’s Glosta versus Essex. and why not a third bout between the Thomas Lannon and the When and If or the Ardelle? They could even race in the Outer Harbor because the September winds will be blowing by then. The Bluenose and Virginia would be too big to do that, most likely, unless it was ripping.
Imagine the crowds along Stacy Boulevard, roaring, as the boats raced by. Even out to sea, it would be mesmerizing because with only two in each race, you could see who was winning.
The closer in, the better. When I first floated the idea, months ago, members of the schooner community told me it would never work. But it could if they wanted it to. It’s still a year away and the participants already have a history of attending. We have a whole year to ask and organize. Think of the publicity and interest all over the area and the country. America loves a hook and there are plenty of them to offer.
Where there’s a will, there’s a way and I can think of 400+ reasons to make inquiries or come up with other lineups. Adventure and Eagle are here every year and they could have an awesome contest in the Outer Harbor on a short course with multiple laps. They could at least ask them.
This would in no way replace the wonderful spectacle of the Sunday race, which, face it, is pretty hard to tell what’s going on once it starts and the boats all head out to sea. The Saturday races would be match races of two boats each. Like Ali versus Frazier. Willie Mays against Sandy Koufax, Or Babe Ruth against Cy Young. The Best versus The Best. Perhaps, when all the skippers are here this year, it wouldn’t hurt to float the idea.
Ha! Could be the sports story of the year and would frame our history in the premium light it deserves. All it takes is the gumption to ask. I don’t know the people to call, but give me the phone numbers and I’ll try. Better yet, you schooner people could make the calls and steal the show when the 400th gets here. It would be a thrillah!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.