As you age, Newton’s First Law of Motion becomes much more evident. For many, it starts when sitting in a big, comfy chair watching endless football games on TV, or even earlier, when the call to get up in the morning is greeted with nothing but a slug-a-bed motionless response, hoping if the waker is ignored, the need will disappear. Sleepers want to sleep on, TV watchers want to watch on.
Newton’s First Law of Motion states that a body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will remain in motion. That might explain while you are cranked up mowing the lawn, painting the house, mucking the stall or whatever is on the honey-do list, you will seek to keep going. “What’s next?” you say. But when you finally get into that chair or recline on the sofa, you will be ready to stay there, almost indefinitely. Soon, you’ll barely be able to get up out of it.
It’s akin to the age-old truth that the more you do something, the more you want to do it. The more you eat, the more you wanna eat. The less you eat, the less you wanna eat. The faster you drive, the more you will want to drive fast. The more you jog, the more jogging you’ll do and vice versa. Everything: the more you write, the more you ski or sail or sing in a choir. If you sleep late you will want to sleep late every day but if you arise at dawn, soon that will become your norm. Even my dog is the same, the more pats she gets, the more she craves.
So the practical effect on we aging beauties is to ensure that we keep a certain amount of activity in order to keep a certain amount of activity. Or, as me old departed Mum used to say: “Use it or lose it!” And off she would walk at 90 at a brisk pace, headed uphill. She also read long books and did crossword puzzles and loved to talk about all of it because it so exercised her mind. She used a small chainsaw on trimming the pine trees outside her western house until almost that same age because, she said, “she could.” At the time, it would drive us all crazy with worry, but these days, it’s easier to understand where she was coming from. She wanted to do it all herself so that she could continue to do so and she was proved right, because she lived her full-tilt life right to the bitter end. She insisted on feeding herself at glacial speed —after a stroke near the end — instead of her caregivers giving her spoonfuls. She didn’t like being helpless.
Well, neither do you and I. Sometimes I notice in the late afternoon that if am careless enough to sit in this really comfortable chair on the porch, replete with its nearby newspapers or a crossword or a book -- that’s it, work done, oomph gone, ambitious undertakings that I had plotted only minutes before, become way less immediate or important. Soon, I think, soon.
But 15 minutes later, as that instant nap releases me, getting back to work seems way less important, rash even. What’s the big rush -- it’s summer. Think I’ll check out the headlines on cable news. Yawn. My muscles have all gone to sleep, anyway. A body at rest tends to stay at rest.
Obviously, we all have to pace ourselves, but we all must keep Newton in mind. Stay in motion as long as you can, both this afternoon and over the coming decades. Energy leads to more energy. Laziness leads to more laziness. A gut leads to a bigger gut. Walking or riding a bike will lead to more of both. Your mom will confirm: use it or lose it. Or my Mom will. That guy Newton was right. Now get out there and mow while you still can!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.