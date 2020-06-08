On the farm, the saddest day of any year is when an animal dies. After keeping livestock for 40 years, it becomes an inevitable reality. (None of our animals have lived 40 years, after all.) But this morning’s loss was both harder and easier to take and for the same reason.
It was one of our chickens, a beautiful cocoa-colored layer — one of her rooster’s favorite mates, too. Sadly, she passed away while in the laying box due to old age. She was one of our own homegrown chicks that hatched right here in the nest and grew up in the same pen her whole life. She was the cutest chick too, back in the day — running around all over the place when the chick flock moved together behind the mom. While most of the members of her “class” of chicks were well behaved that year, Cocoa was a maverick who marched to her own beat, sometimes occasioning a squawk and a peck from an irritated mom for her independence. We never name the chickens, though, as they couldn’t possibly know their names were their names. We called all three of our identical “roaming roosters” Daryll exactly because you couldn’t tell them apart, but never labeled the others. The Darylls roam out in the pig run, independent, aggressive and vulnerable to predatory attack from above — but free of confinement like the laying community who live protected, but unfree.
Her passing was easier to take than our last chicken death because she was our own hatch. She basically died of old age, which for your hatch is about all you could ask for in the life of a chicken. Like some Europeans, she lived in the welfare state, protected but not free. She did what was expected of her — lay eggs. In return, she usually got the coveted spot at night, roosting next to the big guy on the perch. Passing in the layer box is intrinsically better than being ignominiously swarmed and pecked into oblivion by the other hens if they detect a sick or handicapped chicken. It has happened several times that way and never fails to creep us out. Most likely their way of preventing the spread of disease or not being able to defend the flock.
Chickens run their own universe, for sure, and establish their own rules. Never, ever, try to referee farm animals, especially chickens and even more especially when there is food involved. Or water. Every other day, we tip the big reservoir waterers over to spill off the outer level of water to ensure its cleanliness. Dust gathers on the surface if the idiot rooster decides to scratch madly in a display of independence from the farmer. It has to be tipped clear, so to speak. But the dumbo thirsty chickens don’t spring toward the pristine new band of water in the waterer. No, they battle each other to get to the rapidly disappearing puddle of dirty water on the ground. And the rooster dominates the puddle, scratching the wet dirt mess until it is clogging the clean water again.
No one ever accused chickens of being too smart.
Another Keystone Kops habit of the roosters is their crowing habit. We have five roosters, including one each for two penned flocks of layers and three live-free-or-die roosters out in the pig/donkey paddock. The rule is that each time a rooster crows, another rooster will match it. They are, after all, marking territory and an intention to protect it. But when the first guy crows, the other four start matching it, one by one. Then as they match, the others keep matching them, so it can be an endless cycle of determined crows — crowing on and on — sometimes all day. Occasionally, the rules of chance take over and all four responders will crow at the same time. That strange moment usually results in silence for about three minutes, until the original crower kicks the whole cycle off again. Pity our poor neighbors — especially when you throw in the hee-hawing donkey (when he’s hungry); the anguished braying of the gigantic goat (when he’s hungry) — who thinks he’s a donkey and the squeals and honks of two different piggies (when they’re hungry — which is most of the time.) We are one great cluster-cluck of a community. We passed out earplugs to the neighbors on the right, but they say they never hear them.
It was a sad but sanctified burial as the other animals tip-toed by the dig, sniffing the dirt, the shovel and the deceased. They seemed respectful and full of sorrow, but it’s easy to anthropomorphize their actions to fit our human scripts and feelings. It felt like the passing of an era, but a half hour later, they were back to their scratching, bleating, squealing, endless eating and endless crowing. A day in the life . . .
We’ll miss you, Cocoa, you were a good kid.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.