Sandwiched in between an election, a pandemic, a climate conference and a bunch of really high tides was the local news item that Mr. Robert Walsh was to be leaving after his seven-year stint as artistic director and overall manager of the Gloucester Stage Company. Sigh. The sad news was accompanied by the good news that theater powerhouse Paula Plum — with long attachments to GSC as an actor and director — would take the helm on an interim basis. There was no timetable to that interim-nity, so let’s hope it’s a long one. But in the meantime, let us praise the departing four-star theater general that is Bob Walsh before too much time passes.
While his job was never billed as a rescue effort for the theater, it kinda turned out that way. Gloucester Stage wasn’t in any particularly specific “trouble,” so to speak, when he took over — apart from the general crisis that accompanies revenues and budgets that are never enough in small arts venues. But, as in the case of all local institutions and museums, it was drifting in and out of relevance to the community. Sure, it filled the summer tourist “what to do tonight?” needs of the local hotels and yacht clubs and drew folks from other towns to its comfy seats but sometimes its lineup felt like it was playing over the heads of own population.
That population can offer some very sophisticated tastes and mostly turns out to appreciate local arts efforts. It’s a culture-creative atmosphere in Fishtown with a significant percentage who wield an “artistic” orientation. But for decades, GSC might have been guilty of orienting that creative direction back in the direction of New York, both in personnel and even scripts. That trend had been somewhat baked-in from the start as the offspring of fully immersed New Yorker Israel Horowitz. Over the years, the theater could go up or down on the Boston-connected portion of the season but always functioned as a lab for new Horowitz works.
But that theater never seemed particularly friendly to our world, even if the cliches of accents, language and “working-class” philosophy worked their way into plots of plays. Looking back, some of the plays occasionally seemed, well, kinda token, as in “aren’t they picturesque,” sentimental or even somewhat two-dimensional, like folk art. It’s not always easy to take the New York out of the New York City boy.
But Robert Walsh, on the other hand, was connected to — nay, the Grand Czar of — the incredible drama program of Brandeis University, sitting within close reach of, but outside the clutches of, Boston theater.
He became a whirlwind of ideas and actors. At GSC, Walsh broadened the slate of offerings, employing a Never Dark weeknight program to preview up and coming works — to see how they and their casts played.
Some of them became GSC MainStage shows, including the incredible local Ken Riaf plays, “My Station In Life” and “Think of Me Tuesday.” Station was about Simon Geller’s battle to retain the local classical radio station WVCA, broadcast right off Duncan Street and threatened by corporate takeover intentions of his band frequency. It played to a full house as a paid benefit and earned itself one of the main slots on the show season calendar. Its lead actor, Ken Baltin, won a best actor Ernie Award for Boston area plays during the run which sold very well. This show earned a “hit” label and vindicated Walsh’s open attitude to plays. This lead to a closer connection to the Gloucester Writer’s Center and brought a ton of new potential customers to the room with its clever Fish Tales series. Walsh then crushed a series of home runs with the mind-blowing, hilarious “Out of Sterno” and “The Last Schwartz,” both directed by Paula Plum; the chilling, brilliant “Albatross”; “The Rainmaker” by Richard Nash; a raucus, bawdy musical “Madame Defarge” and two successive sold-out hits with actor Lindsay Crouse, “Dancing in Laghnasa” and “Lettuce & Lovage.” Audiences were captivated by these plays that carried a certain eventfulness to the evening.
Walsh allowed Riaf to follow it up with his fantasy/reality play — “Think of Me Tuesday, “based on Dan Ruberti’s actually winning an election and taking over a crusading government. The preview played to adoring audiences but, sadly, by the time the play hit the schedule this past October, the pandemic had ravaged the fulfillment of the actor/audience relationship. People have to be trained to go back into a theater at close quarters. It’s academic that the pandemic took the luster off of what could be accomplished in the near run at GSC. How much staff and infrastructure can be cut or curtailed while waiting out the storm must have exhausted and influenced Bob to take a powder. It’s highly likely Mr. Walsh will maintain his perch at Brandeis, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s a remarkable facility he has there and it’s surprising he was able to cross-pollinate for as long as he did. But until the lousy pandemic hit, he must have been on cloud nine with his wonderful array of shows over the recent past.
Paula Plum is a brilliant successor. She has worked at GSC for decades, always creating stellar acting and directing results. She is as connected as can be to the Boston actor scene, knows where all the bodies are buried, so to speak and is, positively, owed a million favors. Paula is also very open-minded to new ideas and can smell creative theater opportunities in general. She reaches back to the Horowitz era, but is a force to be reckoned with in current times. Plus, she knows and adores Gloucester and has a bunch of friends she has made here.
Gloucester Stage Company is just one of several cultural institutions that seem right at home in their current nests. Sometimes it’s hard to sell seats, sometimes, it’s not. It’s a terrific, intimate space. It would be a shame to squeeze the life out of it and other “target” content providers by funneling them into a huge, sterile, auditorium Forum that would blight the working waterfront — as is being proposed by some, but is mostly a monument to themselves (as usual). Our cultural venues seem to fit our cultural jewels. Let’s be sure not to throw the baby out with the bathwater with too many behind-closed-doors, pie-in-the-cultural sky ideas — I call them sky-deas. GSC has enough trouble selling 160 sets a show; 600 seats could threaten its long term viability as a stage, as a company and as a jewel in our cultural crown.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.