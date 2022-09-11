What is a better weekend in Gloucester than the Labor Day Schooner Festival weekend? The whole package is so bonding, so varied, so interesting and best, so accessible.
There are very few “sheriffs” strutting around, ordering people to do this or not do that. That’s one of the best things about this Fishtown, in fact. Folks seem to know what to do on Schooner Fest weekend— after all there have been 38 of them.
The lighted boat parade is one of my favorites. The reflected glow through the eyes of a kid tell the whole story. What a wonderful feel the Inner Harbor throws off, with every possible viewing space crammed with friendly people just having a good, old-fashioned great time. Nobody is bossing you around — people are making room for each other or hosting viewing parties from their porches. The Outer Harbor too, but that’s less intimate. Still such a fascinating display of spirit, cooperation, innovation on the lighting, appreciation and just plain release of the worldly weights that hold us down. The lights are further enhanced by their reflection and silhouetting on the parked schooners, so many different shapes and sizes this year, like a used car lot from the ‘50s.
The fireworks also light the schooners at their berths, lending a ghostly image of their rigging and hulls that suspend time itself. The whole city feels glued together in that bear pit of the Inner Harbor, with the crowds roaring their appreciation, leaning in and over the edge to express their happiness and approval. Politics, war, inflation, the news — forgotten. Everyone is your neighbor for a night.
The next day is even crazier. Dawn brings the schooners back to life. Crews prepping and carbo-loading to receive, literally, a boatload of visitors. Schooner racing is an exhausting experience, even for those who choose not to pull ropes or haul hawsers. You have to arrive early, board early, start raising sails early — you have to pace yourself — the day is a pile of work, even before the racing begins. There is plenty of “hurry up and wait” time as the order of the boats sets up for the reviewing ceremonies along the boulevard. As they process out — with home-town fave Adventure taking the ceremonial lead — the schooners become a chorus line out of the Inner Harbor, over to the Cut bridge and off to the breakwater. But this year, there was a twist that added to the spectacle.
In the past, the boats would clear their reviewing point with announcers lead by Daisy Nell Collinson, accept a cannon boom and head off seaward. But that tended to spread out the big guys and middle-sized beasts, so the early boats would be out of the tableau of the whole as the others entered the line.
This year, Adventure lead the fleet back around in a huge loop over by Ten Pound Island and re-entered the conflagration of boats inside their outbound loop. Adventure by the way, is the only schooner out there with no bowsprit, a knock-about bow they call it. This jaded sailor has always theorized that allowed her to sail slightly higher than the other schooners — which would bring it closer to the wind and beat the other boats back to market with their load. Adventure set a record for dollar amount of fish in its lifetime, not total amount of fish. That tells me she was getting the best prices by getting there first, sailing higher.
So the loop produced a marvelous swirl of schooners all in the same picture at once — with the massive black Columbia bringing up the rear — all while spectator craft are zigging and zagging alongside, in between and around the entire three-ring schooner circus. A fabulous tableau of new and old, large and small, trim and ragged, like some kind of wild Dr. Suess picture. Again, no one is giving orders or bossing boats around. Gloucester boaters are pretty clever at staying out of the way — it’s kind of what we do. The magilla-flotilla slid out of the harbor in a scene out of a Charlton Heston movie with a swirling cast of thousands roaring, waving, hauling, firing cannons and just having the time of their lives. The racing was almost anti-climatic after the crazy parade. The mysterious location of the first mark caused confusion and spread out the field. But that didn’t put a damper on the day. The same fast boats won! But the real winners were the city, the Schooner Festival Committee and Maritime Gloucester . A terrific job done by all, joined by many and appreciated mightily by everyone! Bona Festivalia!
As a footnote, City Councilors Tracy O’Neil and Jeff Worthley have been inspired by this year’s festival to inspire a clean-up of downtown on Saturday, Sept, 17, at 9 a.m. until noon, starting at Burnham’s Field and branching out. Supplies, water and snacks will be provided. You hafta have a clean 399 before you can have a clean 400th. See you there, Glosta lovers!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.