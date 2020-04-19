Plastics really are a conundrum. Classic double-edged sword territory here. On the one hand, they are cheaper, cleaner, stronger and more durable than other forms of packaging. On the other, they clog landfills, the oceans and the streets. They can last tens of thousands of years for some varieties and can send you to the emergency room if you open them wrong.
The worst is clamshell packaging: the kind around toys, batteries, certain hardware, a flashlight, portable electronics. You know the stuff, almost bulletproof. If you are without a knife or scissors, you are out of luck because this thing is built to withstand a nuclear bomb. A slice from the knife edge of the cracked-open clam shell cover itself or the stab of the knife as you rebound off the steel hard surface of the clamshell right into your flesh is not a rarity. Clamshell is on the “Top 10 Bane of our Modern Lifestyle” list. I always wonder what young kids do when confronted by it? If it’s impenetrable for us, imagine for them.
Plastics in the ocean come together in great floating continents in the Pacific, slowly whirling through the cross currents. Breaking down into the food chain, into the stomachs of the smallest fish, into the larger fish and so on. This column is not the first to mention it. It is easy to look the other way, especially during a pandemic — which craves protection from infection. But when this is past us, the plastic problem can’t be shelved again because there are more immediate financial things to accomplish. Plastic is a means to an end and it is surely a money saver.
But it is also a consumer-shaped demand. People want to be pampered, assured their product is completely pampered too — after all, it’s for them. Take for example, one of the world’s most over-packaged items that must be thought and fought through when replacing your computer printer’s ink cartridge. The outside layer of an HP No. 61 ink pack is, of course, the hardest of the hardest clamshell to keep any wayward customers from cracking the outer layer and pocketing the prize. Since black-and-white runs around $35 and color even higher; one can see why. However, since you now need a store employee to unchain or unlock (or both) the rack to get at the little buggers, they could go without the layer of clamshell outside. But they don’t, so off to home to try and atomic bomb the thing open — but don’t hurt the ink, dumbo! A slight cut and a hundred choice swear words later, we arrive at the cardboard level — stiff cardboard it is, too. But the top can be pried to get to — the first plastic bag.
Remember when sealed plastic bags like potato chips could be pulled against the seam and they’d pop open? Plastic bags don’t seem to want to do that anymore. But cutting it reveals — the second plastic bag! This one with a dash of aluminum in the plastic to make it even harder to open. But don’t use your teeth — it might be a battle you lose. But at last, there is the ink cartridge — except it’s girded by cardboard, fastened unevenly due to the shape. Off with it, but don’t forget the last little plastic peel-off covers over the ink jets or it won’t work even after you’ve installed it.
All together, that is seven separate packaging items, including the cartridge itself. Plus, you have to recreate the whole pile of trash again for the color cartridge, so it’s 14 pieces to add to the swaying stack headed to the landfill. All for four ounces of ink?
But we want our ink! So what to do? We want our planet too and a century from now, our decisions today are going to matter even more to them. Shooting plastic into outer space is no solution but it’s sorta what we’re doing now. Out of sight, out of mind — we just ship it the heck out of town, on a barge or a ship to Mongolia — which is now no longer going to accept it. Or it ends up in the ocean. I’m sure the clamshell variety feels right at home there.
But if the consumer is so demanding to have it, they/we/you/ I should bear some of the responsibility. Perhaps it will be in the prices we pay if biodegradable plastic is someday mandated. The ecology equation may demand it as we run out of space — both here and abroad — to stick it in the ground or the atmosphere. If it costs more to dispose of it than to make it biodegradable, then the equation will change. A bunch of people, you can be sure, don’t — or can’t afford — to care about the planet or the scourge of plastic.
Other folks will have to drive around them — take action and not ignore the rising shadow of plastic. That shadow is a microcosm on my desk, but a macrocosm hanging over the whole world.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
