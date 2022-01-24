A number of people had contacted me recently with great alarm, concerning the rezoning proposals by the Gloucester Planning Department. While the stated goal of the plan is to increase affordable housing, the details and intended results look much more like plans just to increase housing units citywide. The chief concern was that the effect of these rezoning proposals will just put a sheepskin on a wolf. Pardon me for thinking that developers are licking their lips over the spoils.
The first Planning and Development Committee meeting on Jan 5: direct from the meeting minutes — the planning director extensively quoted from the Housing Production Plan that was their guiding star for the proposals. Goals one through three were all about creating affordable housing. But now, after the second presentation meeting for the plan on Jan. 19, affordable housing was almost nowhere to be seen. The planner had walked away from that. Now it appears that the goal is chiefly to add units and increase height. Greg Catematori is a great guy and did an excellent job with his presentation materials. But some of the statistics he threw out were alarming. Under our current zoning, Gloucester saw 82 new units created out of expanding existing housing over the past three years. Under the new plan, there will be 2,300 units eligible, an increase of 2800%. In R-5, for example, there are 375 developable units but that would jump to 875 in the rezoning (double ouch). R-30, 40 and 80 would basically double their allowable units after the change. Is that truly the goal of our city’s residents to make those kind of leaps? Owners and developers don’t expand houses for charity’s sake. Little affordable housing is likely from these. This plan could change so many neighborhoods forever for a moving, uncertain target and the increased height? It’s duplicitous to say all towns around are 35 feet or over. Rockport, Newburyport, Marblehead and towns on Cape Cod are 30 feet and a good thing too. Makes it way harder to block off sight of the water.
Enter David Rosen to the equation. Head of Landvest and a Planning Board member, this Washington Street resident, a landscape architect by training, has run his premium real estate consulting and brokerage company for 36 years. (He might have some experience in these matters.) In a letter to the committee and the council, he opposed the raising of the height limitation from 30 feet to 35 feet as of right. “If building heights are allowed by right to be 35 feet there will be ZBA applications for variances to 40 feet or more, just as there currently are for variances to the 30-foot height limitation. These provisions will only encourage the construction of larger buildings, both in total square footage and in height.”
He also dissented that more single family houses can be expanded to two units as of right. “The proposed changes will do nothing to increase the amount of affordable housing in Gloucester. Demand for property in Gloucester has increased so dramatically in the last few years that these proposed changes will only serve to encourage more two-unit condominium development, and larger and taller buildings, all without any public review process, including no requirement to notify neighboring property owners about proposed development unless a variance or waiver is being requested. I chose to buy a house in the Riverdale section of the city because it is a neighborhood of relatively small lots and modest single-family homes, like many neighborhoods in Gloucester. The character of these neighborhoods will be significantly changed. Where there are single family homes with one- and two-car garages (or often no garages at all), there will now be two units allowed by right, with no review process, with three to four cars per lot. This will increase traffic and congestion.’’
Rosen continues, “The demand for larger homes is driven by the real estate market, and the real estate market is driven by maximizing sale prices. I have worked in dozens of communities throughout the Boston metropolitan area. The predominant trend in urban areas and suburban towns is to tear down smaller, more modest homes and replace them with significantly larger homes that are often built out to the maximum size allowed by regulations, in order to optimize selling prices. If this is allowed by our zoning regulations it will happen here too. If you allow it, it will happen. It is, in fact, already happening throughout Gloucester.” Straight from the horse’s mouth.
So, if you don’t care about any of this stuff about overcrowding, traffic, water, light, parking, congestion and neighborhoods, then go right back to sleep. But if you do, then now is the time to get underway. The City Council will eventually make the decisions about each of the nine proposed amendments for neighborhoods. The individual ward councilors have scheduled their Zoom meetings to discuss their resident’s opinions. They haven’t yet posted the time or Zoom addresses But here is the schedule so far, in order of date: Ward 2, Tracy O’Neil, Jan, 26; Ward 5, Sean Nolan, Jan. 27; Ward 3, Frank Margiotta, Feb. 7; Ward 4, Val Gilman, Feb, 9; and finally, Ward 1, Scott Memhard, Feb 10.
It is so important to let your ward councilor know how you feel — for or against — they are very good listeners and admit your feedback makes a difference. However, the at-large councilors are just as important. In fact, all nine councilors will vote on all the proposals, not just your ward councilor on the changes in your ward. Please let them all know how you feel. Keep the rhetoric down and keep it short and to the point and brief! They don’t need to hear your life story.
They take residents’ opinions very seriously. It’s not one of the things they vote on, it’s usually the main thing they vote on — citizen response. Here are all nine councilors; official email addresses. It’s okay to write them now and also later, as the council vote approaches. They are: jgrow@gloucester-ma.gov, tgross@gloucester-ma.gov, jworthley@gloucester-ma.gov, johara@gloucester-ma.gov, smemhard@gloucester-ma.gov, toneil@gloucester-ma.gov, fmargiotta@gloucester-ma.gov, vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov and snolan@gloucester-ma.gov. Make a CC list and let them know in the politest terms how you feel. Notice the addresses are their first initial and last name all at the same “gloucester-ma.gov” address. Please don’t yell at or harangue them. That happens way too often. They are here to do their job based on how their constituents feel — don’t distract from the issue at hand with wild accusations and generic conspiracies.
But above all, be part of the process, people. Major threats come along every 20 years or so — this is one of them. It is time for defenders of our wonderful city to make their voices heard in a smart way. Please do your part and keep Gloucester as special as it is. As David Rosen implores: “Please reach out to city councilors.” Get active!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.