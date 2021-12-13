There is a woman I work with who is addicted to lobster boats. Hilary Frye works in the absolute best place you could work to be so consumed with all things lobster boat. She runs Sail GHS, our Glosta High sailing team, as well as her own associated summer sailing program, which is offered free to any and all interested kid sailors all summer. She spends every day from mid-March to early November — nine months! — out on the Inner and Outer Harbor. She’s the one who hired me to train and coach the up-and-coming aces. Suffice it to say: She sees everything that’s coming and going in this harbor.
The other day, she was waxing eloquent about the Stanley Thomas while waving at her captain and clarifying the difference between a Novi style boat (plumb bow, wider stance, leans forward in the front and has a raised stern for the turbulent Bay of Fundy) and what she calls “Cape Anners” like the Stanley’s familiar design. The Thomas’s captain, Mark Ring, always returns her enthusiastic wave with a big smile. She and her pal, Damon, call him “the Commissioner” and she adores his bright red-and-green paint job. Once she gets going on lobster boat history, she’s off and running. Her dad, Donald Brown,- commissioned the first Novi to come to Gloucester way back in the day. He had it built in Nova Scotia with main beams of oak. It’s name was Nahilda for Nancy — his wife, and Hilary and David, his two kids. He was the Brown of Brown’s Yacht Yard, where they grew up. Back then, it was called the Gloucester Yacht Yard. But hey, what’s in a name?
Plenty, it is clear. Hilary knows the names of every boat in town, past and present. She began to spout their names on a recent sail together. I could barely keep up, writing them down. She lamented the sale and departure of old harbor regulars Golden Banana, Illusion, Nancy Elizabeth, Debra B, Judy B, Katherine D, Mary Alice, Odessa, Dominatrix, Julie, Kismet, Blivy Fish, Little Debby, Little Star, Big Dipper and Heather Lynne (which was lost at sea). She remembers the Jenny C that was sold and renamed Allison Carol; the Belinda B, renamed Tight Lines; Desire II, renamed Miss Kelly, then sold and replaced by Pretty Girl, then renamed Miss Kelly; Comet, renamed Capt. Tom — all still here working. Some of her favorite names (and mine) are Labor in Vain, Go for Broke, Beast of Burden, Life is Great, Still Kickin’, Black Pearl, Black Sheep, Dog & I, Arethusa (I always say they “Are the USA”), Holy Mackerel, Freemantle Doctor, Far Floater, Riley Roo, Foxy Lady, Foxy Lady II and Net Profit. She identified Claudia Marie as the movie star boat from the film Manchester-by-the-Sea. Bantry Bay is another jewel — but we both prefer her old aqua/cyan color paint job. Whenever they’d cover Gloucester Harbor on the Boston news, Bantry Bay would stand out among all the other boats, especially in motion. Seeing Libby Ann dockside also makes me tell the same old joke: why is that boat like the Mayor of Tripoli? — (because they’re both Libby Anns).
Her mental data base of names also includes Pretty Girl, III C’s, Gannet, Amanda Leigh, Newenglander, Tully IV, Trapper John, Terri Lyne, Old Glory, Rosa, Amanda & Andy II & III, Pioneer, Miss Deborah, Pisces, Allison Carol, Ambjorg, Restless, Marilyn Louise, Kayla Maria, Anne Rowe, Tiffany Marie, Daphne, Jean Elizabeth, Mary Alice, Josephine and Samantha, David and Jenna, Western Edge, Pioneer, Lilliann, Lisa Ann III, Rizla III, Dunlin, Rose, Generations, Connemara Bay, Sea Force II, Western Edge, Zachary Ryan, Gannet II, Ramblin’ Rose, Manfred Porter, Kenneth Duncan, Moondancer and Jupiter II. If we left you out, sorry, it’s old age or you didn’t return one of her waves.
In her fascination, Hilary has also made cardboard and Bristol models of many of these boats — many in her house, many given to skippers in homage.
But these same boats will be seeing something new in Gloucester Harbor this winter and so will you. Lanesville die-hard racer Butch Roth teamed up with his pal, Jim Watson and with help from the harbormaster’s office have successfully landed eight brightly colored Firefly race boats from M.I.T. to race in the Inner Harbor center every winter Saturday, barring gales. We started racing 2 weekends ago, while 7 more boats are soon expected to join the group to make 15 boats in all. Their brightly colored hulls and sails make quite a fun visual display, easily visible from around the harbor. Gaze out there from noon- — three every Saturday until March. This writer is crazy enough to have joined them. (I’m in boat No, 9), with my sail the grayish purpley color of the best Necco wafer. They are suitably called The Gloucester Frostbite Fleet. Marblehead, Boston and Newport have their frostbite fleets. Why shouldn’t Glosta? Hoorah for Butch and Jim and the rest of the crazies! Now if we can just stay out of the way of all those lobstah boats, we won’t be the Firefly in the ointment. Ha!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.