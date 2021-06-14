Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.