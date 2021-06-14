Who are the hardest-working people in Gloucester? Lobstermen? Fishermen? The School Committee?
You might think so, until you stroll the corridors of a CVS pharmacy and watch the place in action. Since even before the pandemic, the corporate store models have figured out how to get the maximum work out of the minimum staff. The harried pharmacists often find themselves flying solo before a strung-out line of impatient customers who have answered the string of many texts and robocalls to pick up some of their many meds and prescriptions. The other pharmacists are busy in the back filling prescriptions, giving flu shots, answering questions or waiting on the car line at the drive-up window. When the phone rings and everyone is too busy to answer it, sometimes the solo lady at the walk-up window has to interrupt her customer duties to pick it up, if only to stop that CVS “voice” reminding of the call every 20 seconds.
Was it always that way? A casual — but necessarily rushed — conversation with the retail pharmacy lady says it’s been really hard hiring since COVID-19 but also admits it has been like this even before the pandemic.
Feels like a computer figured out just how much work a single team can do and cuts to it. But are they then “speeding up the conveyor belt?” The cashier at the front of the store might think so. Was she always back in the aisles, stocking the shelves, only to have to dash forward and run the register? Wouldn’t that make you a little cranky sometimes, too, to have to answer to that little ringing bell? The other day, she was coming back through the front door after having to perform some front entrance task — ashtrays or clear shopping carts out of the way — in order to ring me up. Didn’t seem thrilled to see me waiting there.
But it isn’t just CVS. This seems to be the corporate chain model these days. Not a lot of employees to ask questions of. And when they rearrange the stores, you can spend hours wandering around the aisles, muttering to yourself about exactly where did the dental floss go? Dunkin’ Donuts can also get you talking to yourself as the line stretches on before you, especially in the smaller shops, where one employee might be doing all the tasks. Working for a large chain isn’t what it use to be — more treadmill-like now.
Meanwhile, this earnest breakfast pilgrim was reminded of the difference between Gloucester and Manchester and employees and owners the other week. A Beverly cousin and I agreed to meet in the middle and attempted to enter a popular breakfast place in Manchester-by-the-Tracks. He was delayed so we didn’t arrive until shortly before 9. But we were informed that this breakfast cafe didn’t open until 9! We chuckled because some Gloucester places open at 6, 7 or even 5 a.m. But that chuckle vanished because this was Manchester and also, no they couldn’t let us in early even though they were clearly ready and the front door was open.
My cousin insisted we look for some place else that was a little more eager for the business, so we strolled down towards the train station and — happy accident! — found this fabulous little gourmet coffee shop, the Laughing Gull, that was not only open but was a case study for how to attract the business. Didn’t hurt that they had the best take-out coffee on the other side of the bridge and the best lox and bagel (with red onion and capers) I’ve experienced in years. But it was the lady at the register that blew my mind. She was so friendly, so helpful and so concerned that each customer was a happy camper, that I knew in a moment she must be the owner. Just the way she talked about how they designed the bagel combo made me take a chance on the capers. I asked her if she was the owner and she said yes. It was clear that — unlike the 9 o’clock door keeper — she knew that return business is everything. She was so attentive and efficient, it was a joy watching her at work. She took your order and made change and then, when there was a hiatus, she brought out your order if you were waiting at one of the outdoor tables to eat al fresco or to walk. The place was filling up fast, too, clearly due to return, happy customers. There was a line but she kept everything moving. She was the boss, a joyful boss at that. It was important to her to keep it moving, happy and a great value. And perhaps because of this, there was such a sidewalk show, featuring every fuzzy dog in town and their walkers or owners, parading past and through her cafe. What a fun experience. Shows you the difference between an owner with a stake and an employee with no stake. Now, what can I get you? A smile or a frown?
