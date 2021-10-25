I dreamt last night that my TV was permanently stuck on “The Sound of Music” — an endless loop, playing it over and over. It’s a recurring dream, actually, the backdrop to whatever action the rest of the dream is doing. Julie Andrew’s perfect, clipped, shrill, happy voice has me mostly happy too, yodeling along in the right spots, feeling swept away in the beauty of the majestic high mountains. No one in my dream seems at all surprised that Maria and the Von Trapp kids keep endlessly recycling though every song, but, alas, no one knows quite how to shut it off.
I wake up humming “Eidelweiss.” and why wouldn’t I? This dream has played every night for over a week.
When folks say that Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook rule the world, they leave out another international superstar: Viking Cruise Lines. Viking is a company that is practically their own country — they know no border lines, especially on their fabled River Cruises, which cross through multiple countries per route. The governments love them, the towns and cities love them and the citizens love them. They bring so much business to restaurants and local businesses, guides, local food suppliers, lock operators, musicians, bus lines, museums, churches, souvenir shops, laundries, waiters, cleaners, port workers and government tax bases that they leave them alone. The boats are beloved over all the other lines. Surprisingly, the local townsfolk don’t despise the tourists. They are well-behaved guests and quiet guides on electronic earpieces. The river cruise boats are not in the thousands like ocean cruise numbers — but more like 200 per boat.
Many are returnees. Perhaps it’s the Viking Method: they don’t scrimp on the important stuff; they have a set formula for operations — in short, they take care of their passengers. The boat is beautiful. The food is terrific and imaginative. They resupply from local sources and offer many dishes from the local menus, but still offer the classics for more timid palates. Everything was included. The breakfasts are superb, as they were for the trip we just took this month along The Romantic Danube on the Viking Jarl. The Jarl held 188 but due to COVID, only 63 showed. They treated us like royalty. So when we flowed through Austria, of course, the in-house TV system featured the “Sound of Music.” The movie is more than hours long, so we broke it into three nights before bedtime. Perhaps, that might have something to do with that recurring dream. Yodel-eh-hee, yodel-eh-hee, yodel-eh-hee-hoo!
We couldn’t recommend Viking any more highly. The entire experience is so well thought through, planned out. Every connection, every transfer, every excursion is accompanied by a Viking contact. They are terrific at showing the passengers the lay of each city — after a mammoth breakfast — on a tour bus, to teach you where everything interesting is. Later, when they turn you loose, you know how to get around, ride the local subway, even (which we did, by ourselves in Vienna). We started off in Budapest, Hungary, an amazing city, as old as the hills, steamed up the Danube — which is hardly blue anywhere- — more like the color of Boston Harbor in the 1960s. Then to Bratislava, which was the summer capital of the Hapsburgs and Catholicism for more than 100 years, part of Slovakia, which split from the Czech Republic. Amazingly, Hungary and Slovakia make a huge share of BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VWs and their countries seemed pretty bountiful in their surroundings. The infrastructure upgrades were phenomenal with roads, bridges, monuments, public buildings, water systems, pipes, drainage, ports, quays, sculptures and plazas in perfect condition. Wind turbines were very plentiful and climate change seemed right on the tip of nearly every decision. The trolleys were mostly electric and the cities’ air was not polluted or even hazy. The local and national governments clearly saw that preserving, promoting and keeping their history sites clean was great for business. The streets of the cities were also immaculate — that was a big tourist draw for locals and strangers (Take note, Gloucester!).
Vienna was a way more exciting city than I’d anticipated with history literally dripping out of its ears. The Hapsburgs ruled for 300 years until World War — surviving even Napoleon. Their art galleries are filled with Rembrandts, Rubens, Breugels, Da Vincis, Klimpt, Titian, you name it. Their palaces and public buildings established the state-of-the-art for their era. Gigantic Greek sculptures — marble, bronze and even gold plated — line the edges of nearly every building in the old town. It was an empire to be taken seriously. The Viennese grand dame Empress Mary Elizabeth had 18 kids, all of whom married into royalty throughout Europe. Suffice it to say, there were a lot of alliances keeping the Hapsburg’s strong. Nuremburg was also a trip as one of the oldest medieval cities but also creepy with all the Nazi parade grounds standing. In Passau, we listened to an organ concert with an 18,000 pipe organ. Believe me, the piece we heard had at least 18,000 notes in it.
Finally, be careful how you shop if you go Viking. You can pay retail or, as my clever wife does- — wait for free airfare and/or a two-fer or other discounts. Once you’re on the ship, no one knows who paid what.
Rarely have we enjoyed ourselves so much. A lot of work, walking, strudel, standing in front of huge paintings, listening, eating, talking, reading, riding E-bikes and just plain doing nothing.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.