This column will take a moment to observe the passing of the Cape Ann Beacon, whose front page on July 30 announced its final edition. The Beacon has been Gloucester’s other newspaper for certainly more than 10 years. No dates of operation were available on their website.
The Beacon was a different species of newspaper than the Times. Most significantly, it was free and available at many distribution points across the city. It was easy to browse and was a ready source of listings for events. However, it’s zero purchase cost asset was also its ultimate liability. It had no subscription income or digital online subscription income. It was what the industry calls “controlled circulation,” which means it measures its unpaid distribution as opposed to “an audited circulation” of paid readers. Who cares? The advertisers who want a circulation guarantee for its ads.
There is an adage in the print industry: “you only read what you pay for.” All those free magazines, newspapers or periodicals that used to flood the market -- you will eyeball or glance through them in a rainy day hotel room or a dentists office, but because you paid for a paper or a magazine, you will “get your money’s worth” and seriously read it. Is there enough time in the reading day to read everything? No, there is not. Newspapers are no longer cheap, so if you pay for it, you’ll read it. And as the cost of a paper has risen, you’ll be even surer to read it.
You are less likely to digest and be influenced by a free pub. Why does that matter? Because editorial is the frame for the advertisers’ messages. If the editorial is quality and convincing, the ads are more effective and the companies get better response.
Sometimes, The Beacon had the feeling more of listings and press releases than researched or reported articles on controversial city topics, which reduced the drawing power of its ads.
Moreover, people are increasingly sourcing their news from the internet, which has also dampened picking up a paper edition of any kind. The Gloucester Daily Times, like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, etc. has made digital income a major stream of subscription revenues. The costs of printing, paper and distribution plummeted for those editions, particularly paper costs, which are huge. Many publishers bought into paper companies from the 1980s on, following the lead of Time magazine’s acquisition of Temple-Inland. Soon, the value of the paper companies became higher than the publishers themselves. In the emerging digital age, after an initial struggle, the news companies that converted to a hybrid model of limited paper and digital have done the best.
As advertising in general declined during the pandemic and newspaper advertising in particular, it slammed The Beacon because, again, they had no newsstand or subscription income to rely on. That became fatal, eventually, to their business model. They were the victims of the pandemic as ads dried up. One might say that newspapers will all go the way of the horse and buggy, but many readers -- like me -- still want a paper edition, to hold in my hands. We’ll just have to pay more for it, especially if it is “must read” editorial.
Community Newspapers closed The Beacon but they aren’t the only threatened familiar icons heading into the past.
Coincidentally, many also begin with the letter “c.” CDs are vanishing. Cybersecurity has lost its safe haven status. Our Community Master Plan has been tossed in the trash bin, along with any pretense of zoning. The Crashing Sound of the Red Sox season, performing down to expectations. Compromise has faded everywhere, especially in politics, locally and nationally. Civility is another, on the road and in the media. Credibility is another -- whether perceived or actual. Constitutional Democracy around the world is sputtering, even here at home -- and anything involving China is a morass of lies, deceptions and control.
The Capitol Police seem on their last legs. Cruise ships have been banned from Venice. The Comfort of small elementary schools in Gloucester is about to go horse & buggy. Catalogues have mostly dried up. Conservatism in America has died, replaced by Trumpism. Coal is another icon whose dominance has gotten shaky. Cable TV isn’t what it was, squeezed by streaming and YouTube for “narrow casting” viewers. Churches have been slammed in numbers, mostly continuing a decades long trend. Even Coyotes, so previously prevalent, have disappeared. Finally, Climate, the ultimate “C word,” is nothing like we expected, projected or grew up with. Has our old climate gone the way of the buggy?
So you see, The Beacon was merely a victim of changing times and technologies -- with many more to follow.
A wicked local bummer, it was and is. What’s next to go?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.