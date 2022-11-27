We’ve just entered the season of one of our most Gloucesterious traditions: Christmas fairs! Hoorah for that!
What is more fun than the Krishna-like trek we do around the towns to peruse and pursue our most endearing trinkets and treasures?
Almost all of the fairs have survived the COVID-19 pandemic and are lined up on this years’s runway like waiting 747s.
Let’s not forget Lanesville and Essex are on this tour too, but the driving only adds to the anticipation and the pre-Christmas excitement. Yes, even this far away from The Big Day, you can feel it in the air.
Some have changed completely from the pandemic years, but most have not. EXCEPT: for the noticeable decline in the beloved White Elephant tables, almost everywhere. St. Ann’s in particular was a shock, walking down last week to the former scene of the biggest sprawl of white elephant going, it was a jarringly empty middle-of-the-hall with a couple of tables of raffle entries instead of the endearing contents of nearly every parish member’s attic and basement.
Now, the fare is mostly raffles and new Christmas ornaments, pine assemblies and knick-knacks. But the mood is festive and St. Ann’s is a cross section of “regular Glosta” folks who just love Christmas fairs, no matter what’s for sale.
When I asked the head raffle ticket seller in a slow moment why there was no white elephant, she said it was still fear of the pandemic. Understandable, even though transmission by surface contact has been disproved as a spreader since 2020. This devoted Christa-fairian hopes organizers will bring it back because St. Ann’s was the leader in great white elephant.
Our Lady of Good Voyage was also a white elephant titan and plans its fair, including a “Christmas Yard Sale” on Dec. 10. This fair is also famous for its Nisu and other breads which always sport long lines of buyers. That particular fair feels just as Glostery as can be.
Everyone you see is someone you know by sight or name. There is a hum in the room — more like a roar, actually — that should be converted to liquid and distilled down to a Christmas perfume. That fair takes quite a while to work through.
They should perform a carillon concert during the fair hours.
The Unitarian Universalist Church on Middle Street used to have great white elephant but, sadly, it is a casualty of the pandemic. It will soon will do its Middle Street Walk on Dec. 10 but it’s not the same for fair Krishnas like us.
This year’s surprise was the Unitarian Universalist church in Essex which had a terrific cookie walk upstairs with new Christmas trinkets, but, surprise, had a spectacular downstairs with tables full of peoples’ stuff. Great stuff, too. And, as the head lady said, it was all “priced to sell.” First thing we pounced on was a supermarket shopping cart shrunk down to be perfect for a 4 year-old and a classic wood push cart for a 3-year-old to match the other. Just perfect for kids to haul their “loot” around or each other. Ha!
Old jewelry, games, toys, mugs — gold, baby, gold — to put it in fair terms. Boots, anchors, an outboard motor, ropes, shovels, shoes, shirts, vests, CDs, DVD’, wallets, life jackets — many, many attics-full of dreams.
Across the street at Essex’s Catholic church, just “new stuff” for sale but the best homemade plain doughnut I have ever had, period.
Back in Gloucester, St. John’s had a lot of variety in its offerings with all itsr halls and rooms. Again, priced-to-sell, especially the jewelry — great deals. But downstairs, the church runs a perpetual Thrift Shop that functions as a stuffed white elephant department store.
It was hard to tell what was the regular stuff and what was brought in for the day, but it was head-spinning. Of course, this correspondent went out not planning to buy anything but spent every last bill in the wallet. Sigh ... it’s just impossible to walk away from that Christmas fair pricing.
Lanesville’s two fairs are still upcoming. The Congo has brilliant white elephant and excellent goodies to eat. I bought an entire 6-book set of Winston Churchill’s “The Gathering Storm” for, like $6 a few years ago, but by last year, the coffee mugs had risen from 25 cents to 35 cents (inflation). Lanesville’s Lutheran has mostly new Christmas homemade baubles, but the best chowdah on the circuit and the friendliest people running the fair, plus Santa!
As of this writing, only four fairs had been staged. Can’t wait for the rest. The Baptist Church Fair is no longer and also long gone was the best of them all, the legendary Animal Aid Christmas Fair at the senior center on Broadway in Rockport. They even served pancakes!
Rockport still has the Congregational Church Fair and the Unitarian Universalist Christmas Fair (The Emerson Inn hosted the Holiday Makers Market on Saturday). Likewise, Cape Ann Artisans has a rotating fair tour at multiple Gloucester locations. Don’t forget Annisquam at the Village Hall, and at The Elks on the Back Shore which stages its own fair. Also Manchester’s First Parish Church holds a fair of its own.
But do yourselves a favor and get out to join the fun and the bustle of great deals, colorful anticipatory Christmas spirit and see all your neighbors. It’s like one huge scavenger hunt and the game is on! Happy hunting, Christmas campers!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.