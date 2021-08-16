Fishtown Local: All those years ago . . .

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the band Gate Henson, born at The Chicken Shack on Eastern Point this time of year, so let’s dredge up the past and smile for a sec.
In 1971, my brother Jock Baird was in a West End auto parts store in Gloucester when he brushed by another customer in the narrow aisle, so close that he noticed the guy was chewing on a guitar pick.
Jock humorously asked him: “Hey, you know any good guitarists?” not expecting a serious reply. The guy turned to him and answered that he did and history was made. He told him that his girlfriend’s son was a terrific picker and Jock should call him.
Gave him the number. Some might say this is how legends are made, but in point of fact, a young 16-year-old David Brown was already a Legend, as guitarist for his mother’s country band, Lynn’n’John & The Legends.
They spoke by phone and Jock went to hear him play. But entering the dark basement on Highland St., a different guitar player was riffing angsty deafening heavy metal and Jock almost turned around and left. But on the way out, they asked him to sit in and sing a song and on that tune, young Dave also stepped up. Zoink! Me bro was very favorably impressed by the neophyte’s chops and his exquisite fills and DB liked Jock’s singing and rhythm guitar playing. The other guitarist huffily stepped back in, but the connection was made. DB brought his Gloucester High bandmates along to the Shack and off they went, jamming tunes from FM radio. The drummer was a young Jerry Smith and the bass player, his classmate Rory McKenzie.
And off they went, forming the local band called Gate Henson. In those days, obscure names -- like The Strawberry Alarm Clock -- were all the rage, so that name felt right for the times. Dave had access to this hilarious PA system -- called The Plush -- both units of which were completely covered in puffed out, day-glo blue vinyl, like a couch from a New Orleans bordello. But it was a blaster and as a PA gave pretty darn good singing quality to vocals. That was a good thing because after a couple of months together, they allowed this writer to add harmonies to Jock’s solo lead singing. Now Gate Henson could take on any songs from the radio -- which was huge at the time, mostly the only source of new music. People loved it when a band could play songs just like the radio and with Dave’s chops, our singing and Jerry and Rory’s incessant backbeat, we seemed to have hit a formula for success. Our “groupies” certainly thought so, loyally assembling in the Shack for every practice. The gang included Bruce Marr, his pal Jamey, DB’s girlfriend Danielle Kenny and her bestie Vonnette Forest. They helped us connect to the GHS social directors to book a “school band” to play a school dance -- in the huge old gym at Gloucester High. The audience looked on skeptically as we set up, nervous but determined. We opened with the Beatles’ song “You Can’t Do That”, whose harmonies and driving rhythm broke the ice with the crowd and some began dancing. One rocking Allman Brothers song later, we almost filled the floor, but then came the song that cemented the deal. As the dancers were receding, Dave went in to the opening lick of “Aqualung”, that thick memorable Jethro Tull “hook” right from the radio and off we went, never looking back. The people rushed back into dancing as if in a seizure - it was pure chemistry - and then the song doubled the speed for the lead guitar break. Dave went ballistic, his mercurial fingers flying through the sections -- the kids going wild -- so we doubled the lead section, then tripled it. It felt like the dancers were on the ceiling, up the sides of the walls, in the balconies. It was pure insanity. Even the teachers were getting into the act.
On and on it went, like a scene from a medieval Judgement Day painting. When the song ended, the crowd just stood and roared. And they kept on roaring and dancing and sweating through the next six songs. We ended with the Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women”. We thought the roof was going to fall in with everyone singing along at the top of their lungs.
Gate Henson was only allowed one set, despite the crowd’s entreaties for more. Another band -- the band from the dark basement on Highland Street -- was the main act and we had to pull our gear off to the side and pack up while they played. But halfway through their set, by the time we had loaded up to go, the gym was barely a third full. Too much screaming metal did not a dance band make.
So Gate Henson played on, adding double drums (me) for the big rousing numbers. In the spring of 1972, we were asked to play in a Battle of the Bands at the old movie theater, the North Shore, where Liquor Locker stands today. The “winner” would get a chance to play at Stonehenge in Ipswich -- run by Phil Cole -- which later became The King’s Rook. (Today the site has condos where the river bends by Route 133). We went third after two nondescript and self-indulgent local bands. The final act, Sweet & Sour, was much heralded in all the publicity. But again, Gate hit the ball completely out of the park, this time ending the set with “Aqualung.” The place, full to the balconies, went wild. The next band elected not to go on. Sweet & Sour took bloody forever to go on and the crowd wasn’t too happy about that. Again, their ear-splitting, pompous “poseur” rock style not only left the audience silent but silently, the audience left -- dribbling out through their overly long set. Gate Henson got the call the next day to prepare to play Stonehenge.
It was great opening for The Holy Modal Rounders, aka The Fugs. But it was the beginning of the end of Gate Henson. A fantastic singer, Ina May Wool, opened for us and that lead to a new band being formed, doing originals. Then David got seen by “people” and eventually got whisked away. From Gate Henson to Graham Parker, Phoebe Snow, Simon & Garfunkel, Dr. John, Peter, Paul & Mary, Julian Lennon, Paul McCartney and a ton of Billy Joel albums. Nice work if you can get it. And he did.
And that’s today’s history lesson.