Fishtown Local: An easier place to grow old and stay dry

Water, water, water. We are the Water State, no matter what other state might claim that title. Massachusetts has more kinds of waterways than Gloucesteronians can imagine. We are in relatively stable, simple conditions here, especially off the breakwater side of the island.
You go around the corner and the conditions are open, wide, easily accessible and simple. Sure, we have the Annisquam canal to deal with and that is a template to understand some of the waterways the rest of the state must deal with.
A recent sailing adventure highlighted our dilemma/opportunity. Challenged by the regular Beacon Marine race crew for the yard owner to transit down to Martha’s Vineyard (two days) and race for three days and another two days home -- because their skipper couldn’t attend -- this addicted sailor accepted their invite to lead them into battle. Crazy Uncle is our boat’s name, a sleek Tripp 37-footer built in 1989 and the crew represented it magnificently. A gnarly, hairy, battle-tested, diverse six-some we made -- mostly all grey and wizened, like the boat itself -- but clearly ready for hand-to-hand combat at close-quarter racing. E boats were signed up for the Around-the-Island Race, 55 miles around the island Vineyard. It was, suffice it to say, a tough bunch and featured some of the most high-tech boats from in and outside the state. They chewed up rookies and spit them out.
But getting down there was not as easy as just sail 50 miles due south to the Cape Cod Canal, then a 30-mile leg to Woods Hole and around the east side of the Vineyard to Edgartown. No, sir. The tide was on our nose most of the way and it robbed us of our easy progress. But it was nothing compared to the canal itself, which was akin to running on a sped-up escalator. How do boats live in that environment, ruled by the tide and the clock? They fish, they carry freight and people and morons like me just trying to get to the race on time. It was all we could do to try and max our time to fly as fast as we can to get through the canal at the right tide or else. When we arrived, couldn’t pass though and needed to lay up in Sandwich to wait it out. But when it turned, The Uncle was making 10 knots on mostly just the speed of the tide. But it was nothing compared to the trek to and through Woods Hole, which was insane, the boat going sideways some of the time to get through the foul tide and backward other times until we found a less adverse lane.
But it was Vineyard Sound that was truly terrifying -- like a huge Annisquam River on steroids. On our way home, for example, the wind was in the 20s behind us (gusts to 30) and the tide running 5 or 6 knots against us, which created mammoth waves (tide against wind always does that), bearing the four-story Steamship Authority ferries to Vineyard Haven. They come right at you in the somewhat narrow channel lanes and can’t turn much to avoid you -- that’s your job and the job of the fishing boats, many from New Bedford, to keep clear. Everything about these waters around the island was a tidal torture chamber, even when it was in your favor, spinning you as it wished.
Well, of course, the race itself was all about fielding the tide, solving the tide, figuring out the best courses between the other 80 boats who had their own ideas about best courses. Even the Navy, which had a four-boat team made up of huge ocean racers, were challenged. Naturally, the only boats who weren’t challenged were the nine or 10 private mega-motor-yachts, each the size of a New York hotel, that had come to spectate or just make the race scene. There was also an America’s Cup winner, Ken Read, competing in the two-man spinnaker division with his wife. When we looked around to see who the “patsies” might be, we realized it was probably us rookies.
The race began at 8 a.m. and took 11 hours. The short first leg was won by the winner of the previous four tilts and this year’s favorite. But as the race wore on, the leaders went “out to sea” around the southern end of the island -- one of the standard “plays.” But our clever crew chief, Bry, had a notion that the wind would shift right and he turned out to be correct. I knew that a race boat should always sail away from a downwind shift -- which not only took us out of the tide, but as close into the beach off Chillmark and Gay Head as you could go. We didn’t run aground and suddenly catapulted around all the bigger boats who had gone out to sea, to Noman’s Island to the left. We gained a ton of boats and dodging the tide and rocks on the right all the way home, managed to take first place, not only in our division but beat all the boats in the faster-rated division ahead of us. It was a huge thrill.
But what a harrowing journey we had back to Fishtown, riding Odysseus-sized waves through roiled Buzzards Bay back to Woods Hole and the canal. We aged a month on that one day alone. Thank goodness we live in a simple water system called Gloucester. An easier place to grow old and stay dry.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show