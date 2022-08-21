Orange Line, anyone? Oops, wait, sorry, it’s no longer working and might not be for the rest of the year (at least). But that’s not the only one, red, green — it’s a very colorful breakdown.
Boston area rail transpo is a freaking mess, so you’d better learn the bus routes or get a new friend with a car. And let’s review the Keolis record for the past 10 years.
Keolis is the French company which runs the railroads out to the hinterland for the MBTA. But seriously, folks, what do the French know about American commuting needs? Not much, apparently, because Keolis' service record has been terrible. How many horror stories have you heard — even here in Gloucester — about broken-down trains, frozen trains, frozen rails, buses that are late, frozen, full, broken down.
And these are the folks that will be the lynchpin of the TOD system that the state is attempting to force down the throats of Gloucester and most other Bay State towns and cities.
The TOD is, of course, the Transit Overlay District that will turn our downtown into overdrive crowded conditions, driven by an extremely Socialistic principle of creating Greater Boston regional districts to spread out Boston’s population into other cities and towns, near and far. These districts will be exempt from zoning, parking, set backs, any spacial restrictions like height or density or numbers of units. The TOD plan seeks to add 2,270 units to what is already in the 1/2-mile arc of the train station. All restrictions are off — it’s development-by-right on steroids. The planners must be so happy. They overreached on the re-zoning effort last spring, now they’re delighted to have the state do their work for them.
Basically, under the plan, Gloucester will be dependent on the goodwill of developers, so you know where this plan is going. To the Max, friends, to the Max. The vultures are already swarming, with sections of Prospect Street and Shaw's Plaza being snapped up in anticipation of the big gold rush. The State is set to employ its hammer, with building, infrastructure and development funds to be withheld from naughty towns and cities who disobey the Socialists. However, they're crying crocodile tears because the funds over the last six years have only been for infrastructure for the Beauport Hotel and the expansion of Gloucester Crossing. Developers benefited more than citizens.
The TOD plan was hatched by the Boston Foundation as a means to punish towns who don’t want to change their personality, image, congestion, ambiance and breathing space. It’s positively Putin-esque, their way or the highway. I should say: their way or the railway because at the core of their logic is the MBTA rail system which will whisk our newfound citizens to their jobs.
Except when it doesn’t, because the railroad branches into straight lines and unless you work on that branch, you have to switch modes of transpo. You can’t get to Wilmington from here.
Also, consider the Orange line and the Keolis record (sound of Bronx Cheer, here). Good luck with that. Also, and here’s the new piece of thought: not one second of consideration is to be given to water supply on the island. Water was quite emphatically not to be a consideration for this or the previous re-zoning plan math. Planners: oh, we have no water problems. Even one of the strivers for councilor in the last city race wrote a letter to the Times quite specifically stating that the island has more than enough water for all the development builders wanted. I guess she and the Boston Foundation don’t read the papers or watch TV — because there is huge drought going on. With water restrictions ahead, that is just the tip of the iceberg for decades to come. Will summers get hotter and dryer? Yes, they already have. I’ve been tractor-mowing the tall grass fields behind our house for 44 years now and have never seen the grass so dead, so yellow it’s almost white. We were pretty nervous about a ground fire taking the whole field.
So, the TOD people don’t care about water, but does our mayor? I hope he has a vision to see how dangerous this is and pumping up development will make it worse. The back alley rumor is that the administration is considering complying. But so many cities and towns aren't saying yes, it has to give him pause. It’s a nasty congested, unregulated, unenforced, un-thought-out plan that will give way to many unintended consequences. JUST SAY NO, Mr. Mayor!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.