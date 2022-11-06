Ten roosters and six hens? There are some people who just shouldn’t be allowed to keep livestock.
Lately, out in the barnyard, it’s just getting kind of, well, a little like a demolition derby. All of a sudden, we’ve found ourselves somewhat upside-down like a soggy pineapple cake on a wet November morning. Wait, 10 roosters and 6 hens, you say?! Any poultry grower will tell you that’s a big no-no — as in cock-a-doddle don’t dooo that. Yet, when sentimentality takes over, all farming logic goes out the barn door.
See, you really can’t have more than one roster in a henhouse of layers. Simply put, when there are females in the pen, two roosters will battle to kill each other off to rule that roost. Strongest wins and if the other guy doesn’t escape or fly off, he’s a goner. They take it very seriously — the battles are epic. The hens clutch their hands together and “ooh and aah” over all this violence on their behalf. The winner takes home all the ladies, no splits. We were happily set up with two flocks of three hens apiece, each with their own rooster in their own fenced run. But a problem can arise when you have broods of your own chicks hatch from your own hens’ eggs. Hoorah! Except that half (usually) are male. Real farmers kill them, keep the hens and leave a single rooster in each flock.
Not us. We’re sorry, romantic, idealized famers — like you’d be — and keep our babies living. So we still have two flocks in separate pens, each happily with a rooster. While out, running free in the pig and goat yard, are the other (now) eight free-range roosters, dispensing pure chaos. So that’s eight plus the two guys in with the layers, 10 all together. and when one roster crows, each of the other nine must answer. and then the others must answer their answer. Soon the cockle-doodle-doo-ing is a never-ending clustercluck and getting louder. Again, the lady hens love it. So masculine and all on their behalf.
The odd thing is that we had just four free-range roosters for a year before the population explosion, and feeding time was like a King Arthur jousting tournament every meal. The pecking order required the top guys to chase the lower guys off the food. Poor No. 4 barely ever got to eat. (I had to feed him surreptitiously).
But when that argumentative bunch of new chicks jumped that uncaged rooster number to eight, dread overtook me. Some at the bottom would just never get to eat. Sympathy farming strikes again, right?
But, lo and behold, when the food was scattered far and wide, all eight spaced apart and gave each other total uncontested freedom. Eight was by far easier than four.
There was no fighting and it was church quiet as each guy punctiliously pecked those precious pellets. Even the goat calmed down with less chaos while he ate his breakfast.
Suddenly, it was like kumbaya in the barnyard, with eight roosters, two pigs and the gigantic engaging goat. All eating away, with nary a discouraging word. Still is. Since then, no fighting — nor picking on the weakest — everyone eats!
We can’t figure out why more should be less rambunctious and less merciless. Rules of the jungle say supply and demand will result in more mayhem, but it hasn’t been the case.
And, how long will it last? Probably one will die at some point and crash the whole dynamic. That happens all the time. Chickens are very social animals and don’t like change much.
That might reset the barber pole and promote violent pecking order competition again. Sheesh.
Meanwhile, our new bantam hens have started laying the cutest round mini-eggs you’ve ever laid (ha!) eyes on. We’re used to regular-size eggs from the other flock. It’s not that easy to spot the new eggs in their nesting boxes — they are so small — but our 2-year-old grandson is small too and fearlessly plumbs the bottom of the box to grab the treasure every time he tries. He is the Eggman, while I am the Walrus, Goo goo g’joob. The eggs are like ambrosia, taste so rich, it makes you want to sing. Again, I am the Walrus, he is the Eggman, Goo goo g’joob!
But, hopefully, all this talk about strutting roosters and compliant hens will put you in the mood to get out there and vote tomorrow. It’s the most important thing you can ever do. Don’t lay an egg and neglect your vote. Like feeding our flocks, it’s our right and our responsibility!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.