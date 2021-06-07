The headline screamed on the New York Times front page last Sunday: “Gun Sales Surge in a United States Torn By Distrust — A Domestic ‘Arms Race.’”
This success story shared the news cycle with the recent mass shootings in San Jose, California, and Miami, Florida. This is just as the planners had planned. In Texas, Gov. Abbott was signing a new permit-free gun bill, where handguns joined long guns in not needing a permit to purchase or carry. His smile was a mile wide. He’d showed everybody, already, who was in charge.
Across the country, the NRA was seeking to have Texas’s state gun laws apply to any and all states, so a Texan can walk into your house or my house brandishing his permit-free AR-15 where he chooses. Their lobby is still successfully preventing a registry of gun owners, lasting computer records of purchases for cops to track down threats or future dangers. The collective smiles of the NRA were wider than the Mississippi.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell and his band of right-wing accomplices were out crying crocodile tears on TV over the slain, again. But inside, they were grinning away — again. Every mass shooting — and we’re on a record pace so far this year — is another confirmation that their system is working. Anyone and everyone who wants a gun for any purpose can get it legally. It can’t be listed, registered or limited (until it’s too late). “This is great news,” quipped Ted Cruz, Texas senator, on the same day. Trump egged his minions on too.
It was another day in Republican heaven. Everything was in order in their heaven because Mitch and the Boys know that this is the ultimate measurement by which they know their system is working. The system of “anything goes” is again racking up record gun deaths — and the intimidation machine for any legislator or citizen is keeping a tight lid on any possible change. The NRA, as well as the gun lobby from the manufacturers and Trump World, rule the roost. No one dares to challenge their absolute power either for fear of being Twittered, Facebooked and death-threated right in their own houses.
The gun lovers have even fought keeping guns out of the hands of terrorists or the mentally ill. To them: everyone and anyone should have a gun, regardless of conviction. Former convicts shouldn’t be able to vote, they say, but they should be able to legally carry their weapon of choice.
Domestic abusers shouldn’t be prevented either because the right to threaten or kill anyone should transcend every other right and in every other state. A little collateral damage, mass murder, ruined lives, fear and intimidation shouldn’t matter much because now everyone can wield an automatic weapon. All of the other red states want to be like Texas. One never knows when another opportunity for a “Tulsa” might arise and they better be ready. Oops, sssshhhhh, don’t mention Tulsa. It was covered up almost immediately 100 years ago, just like Red America and the Red Congress want to cover up the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol. Let’s let it fade into obscurity. The Trump Gang says it never happened. Putin’s Russian propaganda machine says the real victims were the marauding invaders, the “demonstrators” and Russia plans to make a big deal out of the insurrectionists’ rights to threaten, invade, deface, speed mayhem and install their own chosen dictator. They should know. But meanwhile, Red America is united with Red Russia — again — on their way to show us that autocracy is the one true governing system that works. Like Putin showed with his opponent Navalny: jail ‘em, poison ‘em, even pluck ‘em off planes up in the sky to isolate them in a prison behind their wall of propaganda. Hitler invented The Big Lie, Russia improved it and Trump perfected it. They’re solidly on the same side. Live free and shoot straight, or die. Great to get your packaged motivation from the Russians if you are Republican. They don’t even try to hide it.
Each and every massacre dominates the news for a 24-hour cycle then fades into the mosaic that is American Carnage Past. It’s yesterdays problem and we can all forget about it. That’s code for “everything is working exactly to plan.. Each mass murder is another gold medal on the way to a gun in every hand, a trigger on every finger and a bullet to every sleight, every perceived threat, every uppity lefty. “We own the libs,” they say.
And speaking of lefties, most people angered by runaway guns don’t want to ban guns. The NRA and Mitch make every sensible suggestion to limit the threat out to be a far-left extreme to take away all guns. Not true, anymore than Biden is the slave of the Far Left Socialists.
That’s their tried-and-true scare-bait tactic for any suggestion that might keep guns from being unlimited and available to anyone on demand. Any change is the beginning of The Slippery Slope to repealing the 2nd Amendment, to them. Keep a rifle from a terrorist? Next it will be your guns they confiscate, right? There is a place of compromise in there, somewhere. But Mitchworld and his Red Minions wouldn’t even compromise on ghost guns that are assembled in basements from parts with no serial numbers. They can’t be traced but that’s how the NRA has demanded it. No gun can go unloved or it’s owner bear responsibility.
A chicken in every pot? No, a gun in every hand. A backup rifle in every trunk. A massacre a day keeps the NRA in play, and the libs at bay. No matter what protests they make, it is the measure of their success and they intend on keeping it that way. Divide and conquer, they say. They have divided and conquered. In the 50s, America had its first Red Scare. Now we have this permanent Red Scare of a tidal wave of firearms. Ousted, pardoned Trumpworld’s William Flynn said on TV last week that the U.S. should have its own Myanmar coup to retake the government for Trump.
We know where the foot soldiers would come from and we know they’d be armed to the teeth. That’s the way Mitch, Ted and the NRA want it. And they’ll be shooting to kill, as usual.
