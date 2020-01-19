Yes, it’s a daily regimen of mind games out there in the barnyard. Day after day, the animals think of new ways to assert their will over the feeding farmer guy who has to consistently out-think them to fulfill his chores. It’s a constant battle between them and me and between the animals themselves, schemers all. Round 1 usually begins right off the bat with the donkey and goat, who get fed first. As daylong hang-out buddies, they are rarely far apart, sunning themselves together, cleaning each others’ hard-to-reach spots and passing barnyard gossip back and forth with sly grins and knowing winks. But, when their mini-stack of hay is delivered at their feet, all bets are off. Right off the bat, the war of wills begins with the goat blocking the farmer from delivering the hay like a 300-pound lineman. He weighs easily that much as he has sympathetically grown toward the size of his constant companion. He thinks he’s a donkey by now but he acts like a goat by trying to munch as much hay in my arms as he can before it gets thrown down. I, as quarterback, try to squeeze around him to posit the hay in a fair place for both. But he is his own worst enemy and our bodies lock together in an ongoing barnyard rugby scrum. When we are adjacent, he fires his main weapon — a sideways head butt delivered at close range. Problem is, the debudded horns he has both face diagonally outward and the 3-inch shivs are like truncheons — they dig in and hurt. Often, the rest of the meal is just deposited on his head in retribution but then the next battle sets up. The larger donkey spends the whole meal eating and blocking his buddy by rotating around the pile like hands on a watch. The deprived goat then begins with a set of mournful “poor me” cries until I go back in and divide it into two separate piles. If I immediately throw it into two piles right off the bat, my will wins the battle before they can even get started. Gotta be fast and determined, though. Too early in the morning ...
Then off we go to take care of the pigs and chickens. The first three roosters are mortal enemies. When their grain is thrown down — chickens like to scratch to get their food — a daily bitter battle ensues, literally the pecking order. The smart play is to stay out of it. Never referee — it only leads to heartbreak and revenge. One of this bunch once tried to attack me as I threw the food. A well-applied rubber boot attempted to enforce the lesson of “don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” but it always misses: except that one time when it landed, thereby ending that tendency. Hasn’t done it since but one always has to be on alert for a rear attack from that ungrateful chicken. Our other flock of chickens has an outside penned pasture they can scratch in all day. At night, they come back in and we close a door to the pasture. But one small scraggly hen always runs back out the door even as their dinner is left inside. Nope, it’s a battle of wills again. She won’t go back in until I am gone. Sometimes, you can see me silently sneaking (skulking) past their main pen door to close the pasture door before she runs out. Hah! This time we win! But it’s the first time this week she has been defeated. Back inside, it is the rooster who calls the shots on who eats when, especially if there are table-scrap goodies to be shared. He barks out commands to his five ladies as to who gets the first pecks and the descending order. He holds off eating until the ladies get the ever-changing order straight.
All of this is nothing to the epic battle of the piggies every meal, every day, every week. The two fast friends have to be separated before a shred of food appears. Our younger, huge little teenage pink porker, Iggy, just can’t help herself. She inhales her breakfast and turns to rampage her buddy’s meal, nipping the slower-eating Hamlet nastily before vacuuming up his food. Even separating them behind a locked door brings on the test of wills. She hammers the door with her whole body, throwing her weight against it until the farmer relents for fear of it shattering. She then practically knocks over whoever is in the way of those crumbs — usually me or Hamlet. Gangway — watch out you idiots — food!
Dogs are not immune to this folderol either. Mind games. They insinuate themselves into the tableau, hanging around with ever-inquisitive eyes, silently protesting the state of no treats. A smart, small dog we have knows when we’re vulnerable to manipulation and sidles up to lean against your leg just oozing with loyalty. A family portrait. No other time of day does she do this.
Her fellow dog thrives more on pats and has perfected the On-Demand Pat, you know, with head nestled firmly under your hand wherever you are standing. Rarely does that not work for the clever girl, except when she applies the wet nose to your hand, literally overplaying her hand. Finally, both dogs seem to sense when you are trying to collect a poop sample for their vet check-up. The battle is on. Every time you attempt to spy around a bush while they are getting ready, they demur — why are you following me? Don’t gotta go. But the battle has now been joined. They are sneaking around to find a secret place — I am sneaking around trying to catch them in the act. Remember Spy vs. Spy in Mad Magazine? That’s us. This can go on for days until they slip up and I grab the sample. (At press time, he still hadn’t.)
Grrr ... It’s a battle out there in the world, mirrored right here down on the farm. Starts all over again tomorrow. Life rarely is without its tests. Especially if it comes with four legs or wings: oinks, barks or doodle-doo’s.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
