Okay, so now the election is over. Biden won (whew . . .) and so did the new school. For the record, none of the people I know who opposed it were “against kids” as was voiced. Some of the proponents seemed to find it unsatisfactory that anyone could possibly object to their methods of fast-tracking the project. It only passed 52% to 48% and 900 people didn’t vote either way. Their lack of landslide mostly mirrors the method it was sold, including lack of alternatives, competitive bids or smaller design options.
Many folks thought that trotting out the old Fuller School Playbook for the second time -- eschewing needed maintenance until the schools were unusable -- was a step too far. And what was with the letters the week before the election, claiming “The heating system in the East Gloucester School doesn’t work.” It is working as we speak in the hybrid mode the school is in. And even if the heater had been broken, it is just a testament to how little maintenance has been done to these targeted schools. Just like Fuller. Many of the same decision makers were around for Fuller Playbook No. 1, so naturally they would trot it out for this round, just as President Trump tried to refight the 2016 campaign all over again in 2020, using the same tricks against Biden that he used against Hillary. (“Lock him up! Lock up the Biden crime family! The election is rigged!”) If it worked once, keep using it. This begs the question of Fuller Playbook attempt No. 3. What will now happen to the maintenance of Beeman and Plum Cove schools? Will Gloucester be “letting these schools go” too, so in a few more years they will also be “unusable?” Will there be another unquestionable condemnation from facilities evaluator Dore & Whittier and another rush for “the free money” so architect/builder Dore & Whittier can sell us still another huge Cadillac school? I thought these neighborhoods, in particular loved their small schools. I guess they really didn’t . . .
And what will happen to the old school properties after they are torn down? Fuller was sold for very little, even though someone looks like they are making a ton of dough up near the mall. But it wasn’t Gloucester that profited. Will Fuller Playbook No. 2 eventually sell off the East Gloucester school lots to developers as they did up at the rotary? Sure, sure, they say East Gloucester will go to open space, but that is exactly what they said about Mattos Field and look what happened to that, even after citizens raised $280,000 to erect lights for the women’s softball league.
That designation meant nothing when it came to stemming the stampede to “the free money” from the state.
To many of the outraged proponents, it is unacceptable for me or any other citizen to ask these questions, apparently.
But hey, just because you are outraged, doesn’t mean you are right, folks. A bunch of other voters thought it was too much too -- 52-48 isn’t exactly a mandate. And a bunch of others never understood exactly what they were voting for. One person told me they thought they were voting to allow the city to borrow more money to build a school. No, we property taxpayers are borrowing the money -- keep your eye on your tax bill, people and your wallets for at least 20 years. And that illuminates still another question: did the voters write Dore & Whittier a blank check or just for the amount that is “forecast” as the cost? What if prices for wood, labor and materials skyrocket and the subsoils are as bad to build on as has been alleged? Could the final price go far higher? Will anyone add up, own up, warn you or tell it like it is? Is that little “price of a cup of coffee” every week we were pitched, going to turn into a full-fledged breakfast banquet with caviar, steak and goose pate? And will other schools be added to the tab as we go? We have two more schools to go and there are questions about maintenance or improvements to them going forward, especially why do maintenance at all? The Fuller Playbook has been successful three times now (add two schools this round) so keep your eye on these last schools. And keep your eye on more debt exclusions and the amounts. We also have a sewer plant and, possibly, a secondary treatment plant to fund.
The answer, apparently, is that we wrote them a blank check and there are no limits on the final tally. Hopefully, the new roof won’t leak like at West Parish, but something tells me we property taxpayers better save up our money for a rainy day. Because this Big Dig has a bunch of them ahead.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.