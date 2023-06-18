Hellllllp! Corner cutters, stop-sign runners, Laneloomers and kissy-face bargers — they’re coming for you on every Glosta street.
No, not corner cutters who skip important steps to save time. Instead, picture when you are turning right out of Stop & Shop onto Bass Avenue: But as you approach Bass Ave., an oncoming hotshot driver, as he turns, cuts all the way into your lane — all the way — so that if you didn’t slam on the brakes, you’d slam into him. Is he doing it to save time, intimidate you or is he just plain an idiot? All three, probably. Cut that cutting out!
And it happens all over the city. In my neighborhood, there’s a stop sign at the bottom of the street where you would turn right to head into town. But should you meet one particular young lady who insists on cutting the corner every time, good luck. How many times has she almost “head on’d” the driver coming the other way, approaching the stop? Many. Plus, she runs that same stop sign when going out so she would collide with “herself” when cutting the corner and running the stop. Not very smart survival behavior. Mostly it results in screeching brakes, near misses and much profanity. The corner cutter always scrambles away without slowing down. Ha, catch me if you can!
Now, stop signs in Gloucester are divided into three pretty equal groups: the runners, the rollers and the stoppers. Everyone has done the roll when there is no traffic. Especially at the juncture where East Gloucester joins Bass Ave. by the old “Bus Barn”. Many perform a stop sign “curtsey” at that juncture because it’s so hard to get through the two right-of-way traffic streams, so “the roll” can be of the essence.
Further towards downtown, where Eastern Avenue joins Rogers Street by Robyn’s Dog Grooming is another intersection most folks just run it if they can. Back in the day, Gloucester Chicken Shack videoed runners for a comedic video montage of drivers who were “Born to Run.”. We videoed 50 cars flying through the sign, sometimes in trains of cars. It only took around 8 minutes to get to 50 runners. We did many city intersections but that was the best/worst.
But truly, the most annoying — and we’ve all been there — is the “kissy face barger.” That is the car that comes from a side street or a driveway and kills themselves to turn in front of you, then immediately slows down to half their speed after “capturing” you and the whole line of cars that now begins to form behind you. Again, hellllp! and that lady who came from the side street to beat you most likely ran or rolled the stop sign to do so. Now she proceeds at a crawl, in charge of the train which will decide everyone’s speed, even if it’s half the posted limit (or less).
When she gets to the Bus Barn juncture at Bass Ave., this time she won’t rush to break into the traffic line — she’s now in “hurry up and make-you-wait” mode. and wait you do, all of you. Forever.
She’s a kissy-face barger masquerading as a regular driver. I’m sure she gets a surge at the thrill of cutting you off and the power of slowing down everyone else to her deliberate pace.
Double kiss, double ouch.
So drive around town and you’ll see them. Also, the Laneloomers who take any obstruction on their side — parked cars, bikes, walkers — as an excuse to swerve well into your lane and push you into the gutter. They give themselves 5 extra feet clearance on their side at your expense. Sometimes the yellow center line runs right down the middle of their car — they assume their obstruction is your problem, not theirs, so over the center line they come. None of that is their right. Plus, they wouldn’t even consider slowing down as they cross into your side — their obstruction is your problem, not theirs. East Main Street is the worst for the Laneloomers because the streets are so narrow.
So proceed with caution with these garden-variety domestic bottom dwellers. Sometimes one has to grip the wheel and hold your ground, just to get down the street. Driving in Gloucester is a blood sport so keep those eyes open for the signs of cutters, runners, bargers and loomers. You won’t have to wait long to encounter them. and when you do, I’ll be rooting for you. Beeeeeep!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.