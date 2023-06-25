Gosh, what kind of monster had I created? A Dad Joke Monster, to be sure. Not quite Frankenstein, but — well, you be the judge.
My earlier columns on the subject suddenly thrust me under a shower of abuse, laughter, cheers and a torrent of incoming new Dad jokes — newborn jokes, like babies, running, jumping and cavorting for attention and air. Like Mother Nature, the weak ones have been left to die on the forest floor, but the stronger ones have escaped into my column.
Sigh, I am also weak, susceptible to Dad-isms. I have liberated these jokes, hoping you could babysit them for while.
As the ancient philosophers tell us: Bread is a lot like the sun. It rises in the Yeast and sets in the Waist.
- But a more modern one observed: "Before my surgery, the anesthesiologist offered to knock me out with gas or a boat paddle. It was an ether/oar situation.”
- I hate telling people I’m a taxidermist. When they ask what I do every day, I say: “Y’know. Stuff.”
- I have a pencil that used to be owned by William Shakespeare. But he chewed it a lot. Now I can’t tell if it’s 2B or not 2B.
- Two gorillas were talking in the jungle, pondering fruit and poetry. “What rhymes with orange,” said the first. ”No, it doesn’t”, said the second.
- Life is fleeting. One minute you are young and fun. And the next, you’re turning down the car stereo in your car to see better.
- Did some financial planning and it looks like I can retire at 62 and live comfortably for 11 minutes.
- Lambs to the left of me. Mutton to the right. Here I am. Stuck in the middle with ewe.
Quibbles: Why does fridge have a “D” in it, but refrigerator doesn’t?
- Is the “S” or “C” in scent silent?
- The fact that Kansas and Arkansas are pronounced differently bothers me way more than it should.
- Pronouncing words that end in “ough.” Cough, bough, rough, dough, through, though ...
- Why are Zoey and Zoe pronounced the same, but Joey and Joe aren’t?
- I just don’t know how a cemetery can raise burial prices, and blame it on the cost of living.
- The word “queue” is just a Q, followed by 4 silent letters.
- Did you know how to distinguish between an alligator and a crocodile?
By paying attention to whether the animal sees you later or in a while.
The Lightning Round: Is there ever a day that mattresses aren’t on sale?
- Overheard at a political rally: If your car is running, I’m voting for it.
- A sign seen near a pond: Frog parking only — All others will be Toad”!
- What happens if you get scared half to death, twice?
- I want to grow my own food, but I can’t find bacon seeds.
- My wife said I never listen to her. Or something like that ...
- A pessimist sees a dark tunnel. An optimist sees a light at the end of the tunnel. A realist sees a freight train.
- The train driver sees three idiots standing on the tracks.
- This is my step ladder. I never knew my real ladder.
- I checked into the Hokey-Pokey clinic and I turned myself around.
- The first million people to send me $1 will get a copy of my guide on how to become a millionaire using Facebook.
And so ends another week without me becoming unexpectedly rich.
Finally, here is a terrific example of how people can utterly waste their time in strange, amazing, but unexplainable ways. Note each word is rearranged with the same letters:
Dormitory = Dirty room.
Astronomer = Moon starer.
Slot machines = Cash lost in me.
The eyes = They see.
Desperation = A rope ends it.
Presbyterian = Best in prayer.
The Morse code = Here come the dots.
George Bush = He bugs Gore.
Snooze alarms = Alas no more Zs.
Animosity = Is no amity.
Election results = Lies let's recount.
Mother-in-law = Woman Hilter.
A decimal point = I'm a dot in place.
The earthquakes = That queer shake.
Eleven plus two = Twelve plus one.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.