Let’s set the record straight, folks. I wrote a piece back in March, titled “The Boys Club Strikes Again,” in which I posited that it didn’t appear that the Mayor and the City was going to make any effort to fight the Expresso project on East Main Street after the council voted to reject it and the developer sued over the decision. Mayor Sefatia and her minions pounded me online with the Trumpian accusation of “fake news.” They also mostly said how dare I criticize or comment on important decisions during a pandemic.
So it was okay for the developer to ram this thing through and go to court during a pandemic but not for neighbors or opponents to try for something more reasonable to fit the spot, during a pandemic?
But it wasn’t fake news after all. The city’s lawyers did nothing in court to fight the judges label of “capricious” that the council would rule against shoehorning eight units where it was zoned for three. But it was the zoning argument that turned the tide with the council -- “zoned three, build eight.” Each councilor was asked to imagine what their neighbors and friends would think of “zoned three, build eight” in each of their individual neighborhoods: Revere Street, Greystone Road, Magnolia Road, etc. It was a zoning argument, not a “political argument” that the judge labeled it. But did the city argue against that capricious and political label in the lawsuit? No. Zoning, obviously means little this days. But instead of a reasonably sized project -- more aligned with the zoning -- there will be eight units, 16 cars, dogs, cats, etc. squeezed into a space that was zoned for three. How will they fit all that new gross tonnage into that small lot? Right to the edges, you can be sure, bulging right onto the mix of the Richdale and gas station activity, plus the adjacent boatyard and lobster businesses. And what kind of precedent does this set for the rest of the neighborhood and all Fishtown neighborhoods? Zone three, build eight everywhere? What ever happened to our city Master Plan that addressed issues like this? Flushed down the toilet, capriciously.
I would never hire those city defense lawyers -- Mullen, Payson et al. -- to represent me. Probably even Rudy Guiliani wouldn’t engage them to try and overturn the Massachussetts presidential vote . . . and, as you know, he hires anybody.
So now Mayor Sefatia will have more precious tax money to build out her image of The New Gloucester. That image certainly includes the new small city of condos up at the Mall. They are adding more than 800 parking spaces up there, plus a preschool.
It will soon, I predict, include a traffic light out on the Route 128 Extension, which everyone will deny but no one will oppose. Every politician in town but one is too afraid of stepping out of line -- like the Republicans and Trump -- and incurring her wrath.
Gloucester needs money and we will as a government do anything to get it -- heritage be damned. The School Department cash cow just gave their handpicked charity -- Dore & Whittier -- a blank check to spend as much as they possibly can on a mammoth school for elementary students. Like building Foxboro Stadium for Gloucester High to play their games in. It’s a blank check, too. If the monster project overruns to $100 million and beyond, the residents are on the line.
We’ll see what that soil under Mattos Field is like, won’t we?
The city still has to locate two replacement schools for two years as well as dislocate and replace the community softball fields that the players had raised $190,000 for their own lights. But they are going to kick ‘em out, take their lights away and say sorry, girls. We’ll try and get back to you on when another space comes into play. Possibly Green Street, but who believes any of this? So they’re in limbo, with no answer of when and where -- and don’t depend on the DPW for any relief. Likewise, get ready for a time-wasting future of sitting at a Route 128 traffic light for the new city-within-the-city. Mass Highway was dead set against this light originally, but in our new Anything Go-Go-Goes economy, it will be a must request. Starbucks must have a steady flow of customers, no?
We clearly need to build monuments to our city’s political leaders for after they are gone. After this colossal double school, we still have two more elementary schools and a sewer plant to go! Police station? Fire station? Sheesh. We are going to need a tidal wave of cash so we’d better crank up the development machine even higher than we are churning out sprawl today. I’ve known the mayor for over 35 years. I used to think Sefatia would do more to preserve the Old Gloucester she inherited -- as she is from here. But now I fear she will do more to flush it away chasing the easy money than the mayors before her. So come on out and pillory me, internet trolls. I’m just saying what I’m seeing -- because that’s the way we’re headed and, clearly, it’s full speed ahead.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.