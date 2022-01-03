Not sure about your neighborhood, but in my neck of the Gloucester woods, there are six, count ‘em) six building projects going on right down the street and around us. Yikes! and everyone of them is building out to the max of their lots and as far up in the air as they can. Believe me, it’s coming to a neighborhood near you, and soon.
“There is a new zoning proposal that will go to City Council as early as January. It has been approved by the Planning Board, and is moving forward relatively unnoticed and with little opposition. The result could have a major impact. The proposal includes, among many other changes, raising building height limits, shrinking lot sizes in most neighborhoods, and ‘by right’ permitting that streamlines the process. The Planning Board claims that these changes are not significant. We need to know more.”
So emails a petrified West Gloucester resident over an ordinance appearing to be directed at our affordable housing dilemma. However, it does not directly address the affordability issue, a fact confirmed by the Planning Board itself in their deliberations. These are changes that will more support developers and homeowners looking to maximize their investment on every square foot of land available, most likely at the expense of others, and does not directly address the problem. An opportunity to learn more will be available at the Planning and Development Committee’s video presentation on Zoom on Jan. 5. If you don’t like what you are hearing, you must raise your voice, talk or squawk to our ward councilors, and get involved. We have an opportunity to be heard and should not let it pass. This ordinance totally ignores climate change, stormwater runoff, neighborhood input, water supplies and our beautiful environment that is being blasted away by the day.
I ask the new mayor and the councilors how will you and your neighbors react to putting more houses next door or down the street from you? and taller ones. Oops, there goes the view or the ambiance you thought you had. and will the harbor begin to be walled off as it has in every other gentrifying town and city in the state? More houses and taller houses will remove views around the harbor, including the second, third and fourth rows of houses that currently get their piece of the rock too. Espresso will become the new norm — with eight houses crammed into a lot zoned for three. The owner claimed a hardship and then sold out that hardship along with the property to the developer who will now put the hammer down in the neighborhood. Some hardship. That new developer has such a hardship that his gleaming new white Mercedes Jeep only gets washed every other day when zipping in and out of Gloucester — where he doesn’t live. Nor will he or the car reside in his new Sardine Arms with the other 15 cars when it’s completed. But these are to be the future recipients of loosening the building requirements. Yes, a real boon to the affordable housing needs of our citizens — say, a million-dollar condo price reduced to $800,000 for one of the eight units?
So welcome to our new world of Gloucester: more crowded lots, fewer playing fields, less space, way more traffic, less quality of life. Except for developers, that is. and homeowners who can max out every inch of their property, up into the sky, and then cash it out as fast as Expresso did. Doesn’t exactly address the affordable housing problem, does it? The proponents call this “a common sense” solution to housing, but the history of realty common sense says that it will be a gold rush. As it always has been. Talk to East Gloucester and Rocky Neck residents about the new homes that have sprawled out in front of them, taking away their views and their breathing room. The new builders say breathing space is alright for you but not for them. And, as almost always is the case, the builders sell it and move to their next conquest after a few years. How often do you hear about it working out for families who have been here for decades?
Most lifelong residents are pretty happy with Gloucester the way it’s been. So who are the beneficiaries of these loosened rules? Who are the ones complaining to the boards to loosen them up? It’s common sense: people who want to profit from them, of course. Most Gloucesterites mainly want to live their lives in a wonderful environment, not cash in and move out.
My West Gloucester emailer copied me on another neighbor’s concerned question. “I wonder how much impact the Planning Board’s willingness to offer waivers, exceptions, and permits over the years has accelerated the impetus of the proposal you mention? Wouldn’t such a plan, if adopted, alleviate the board from having to address some of issues folks like Bill Sanborn (and other developers) bring forth? As in the sports world once you change the playing rules, it modifies officiating. If the PB has been getting pressure and pushback from astute opponents, why not adopt new rules, which reduces their challenge of addressing citizen outcry when current policies, guidelines and ordinances aren’t upheld. What does our mayor-elect think about this notion?”
Hmmm, time will tell. Moderation dictates that there are enough projects and waivers underway to keep growing at our current brisk pace. Do we really need to open the floodgates to the profit parade tidal wave? We’ve been filling in every possible spot as it is, why do we have to throw the baby out with the bathwater? Stay on top of this issue, folks, because someday we might look back and rue the day we allowed that set of houses to blot out your and your neighbors view and quality of life. These changes could lower the value of your property when you are crowded or surrounded in there. Now you have a huge house blocking your place in the sun. Or a mini subdivision. Bye bye, your house’s value.
Our city’s future is more important than a pack of speculators upgrading their Mercedes every year. Let your councilor know your opinion. It’s our city too.
Remember, bigger means more expensive — not more affordable — and increased density means increased traffic flow.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.