It had been a rough last five years in Gloucester.
The TOD (Transit Overlay District) — meekly accepted by the city from the state five years before — had finished its 2,270th new unit only a year ago May. Prospect Street had become a never-go thoroughfare, the TOD stretching half way up Maplewood on one side and down to the water on the other. That had followed two tortuous years the state and the Gloucester mayors hadn’t counted on, a construction constriction on steroids during the building phase. The cranes, form trucks, cement mixers and pourers, huge long flatbeds delivering wood and steel and yes, those vans. Dozens and dozens of vans and pickups on every block, hundreds in all, from every town, clogging the narrow back streets of the zone, a formerly attractive — quaint, even — hallmark of North Shore towns and cities. It had become a nightmare of shuddering proportions. Shaws’s, Mike’s Subs, the old Tony’s Fruitland and even the MBTA parking lot had been built out. Ben’s Paints and the car wash were long gone. It was definitely a different space now. Getting around was more of a survival skill than it used to be.
The monolithic Pier 58 had opened the year before to great fanfare. It took a little time to get both the side-by-side 800-seat and the 200-seat theaters open with construction details being so complicated, but the 100-seat meeting room presented no problems. At last the bugs had been all worked out for all 1,100 seats. Parking had been also more complicated than planned as the rising harbor level had made subterranean parking impossible. A citizen initiative to split the lot between parking and a smaller building half the size had been squelched by The Gloucester Forum. In for a penny, in for a pound, it was thought. Eventually, the city would solve its parking problem with something high-rise and that would take care of it. After the new secondary sewer plant, that is.
They got the monument they had wished for but it had proved a trifle unwieldy for the downtown when a show or lecture was on.
The worst moments had come during Fiesta this year. Pier 58 had two events scheduled that weekend while Fiesta was underway. The traffic was beyond belief, exacerbated by all three escape routes becoming stuck at once. Fiesta and the Pier froze the downtown arteries while Washington and Prospect streets had become immobilized by the city-within-the-city’s 2,270 units. Meanwhile, at lunch that Saturday afternoon, the mammoth new Veterans school had hosted a graduation event for 500 families, killing the Route 128 option of going around the traffic. Cars, trash trucks and a screaming ambulance were still lined up trying to get out, but of course, the beach traffic was doing its usual thing, coming in. The currents and tide were running against each other. When that happens in the harbor, it makes bigger waves. The Horribles Parade had been just as messy. There was talk of canceling it.
The Big 3 had changed everything. The casual downtown foray had vanished in the blizzard of cars. The new housing came with no additional parking and the Pier 58 Project couldn’t cover its own audiences. The restaurants were all open for business, also attracting cars downtown but nobody could get there. The streets seemed mobbed but no one was walking in. Water, water, everywhere but not a drop to drink. Meanwhile, just walking down Rogers Street had turned positively New Yorkian. Shoulder to shoulder, people jostled, kids hollered, out-of-towners gawked. They were dwarfed by the size of Pier 58 — which took up the entire lot, from Rogers Street to the wharf. Lost was the downtown window on the Paint Factory, its old-fashioned, outdated, clapboarded self, framed by the tide, surging in, then out. Now you had to trudge around to the other side of The Forum to see it. No one had given the window a second thought, but it was collateral damage. It was the kind of thing people didn’t miss until it was gone.
This had been quite an ambitious 5-year plan, like the ones Stalin and Kruschev used to make. It’s centerpiece, the Forum, had a kind of Kremlinessense to it, in that it was the first thing that captured and dominated the eye, for its size. But a quick look back over the shoulder could see the tops of the new TOD build-out lurking behind City Hall and what had been the old skyline. Ahh, the old skylines, the old city. How far away that seemed now. Even the seagulls seemed reminiscent. But, sigh, this was Gloucester now, a regional arts and transit hub of Boston.
Bring on the people, bring on the people.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.