My second grade teacher, Miss Lamont, taught me, short and simple, that it was all about the math. I believed her then and I believe her now.
This citywide rezoning plan was originally heralded as a route to affordable housing in Gloucester.
By the next few meetings that banner was furled up and it was acknowledged to be a plan to increase housing stock across the city.
However, that is where the city’s math begins to count backward.
The plan for affordable housing has always been to get to 10% of the city’s stock. Ten percent is the stated goal of the city’s Planning Department and the commonwealth. Ten percent is also the level at which the notorious 40B developers lose their complete power over the city and its zoning. But when we add new units from this giant build-out rezoning plan — now headed to the City Council — we will lower our percentage of affordable housing even more. It’s that darn math again. Raise the pool, lower the percentage.
Let’s say Gloucester is at 6% currently. Two hundred or 300 new units could drop the city to 5% or lower. Each new unit is a step away from our stated goal.
Planners admit they aren’t likely to be “capital A” Affordable units. Could we be legislating in the wrong direction?
And more math for Miss Lamont: The original plan and build-out analysis lists the total number of lots in each of the zoning districts, then shows the number of compliant lots from each group. Compliant means you can upbuild up as a matter of right, without having to inform the neighbors. Compliant lots are roughly 20-25% of the total. That’s what they used as estimated build out.
But when I asked the Planning Board rep at the Ward 1 meeting if a non-complaint lot could still go to the ZBA to get a variance and up-build, the short answer was “yes.” Then a longer follow-up written explanation confirmed still yes along with a smokescreen of exceptions that completely clouded and confused a non-PHD mind like mine. But my dumb mind still got that 75%-80%, the “non-compliant” lots were still in play to up-build.
In short, the total build-out liability was not just 25% of the total, as originally suggested, it seems higher — especially since the ZBA had a reported 91% approval rate for variances. That simple math makes the plan’s estimated build-out understated across the city — by possibly a lot, depending on the nature of the variance sought. Any of these non-compliant variances will also take us further away from our stated 10% affordable goal.
Still not sure where the motivation for these changes arises from? People like their neighborhoods, big or small, as neighborhoods. We don’t want to become californicated.
A letter responding to a column passionately asked: “Presentation after presentation continues to downplay the impact of these proposals. If the impact is as light as described, why are they necessary? If there is presently a path through special permit to the most important of these proposals, then all we are doing is stripping away the protections that zoning laws and reviews currently provide residents and making it ‘by right’. Essentially, we are stripping away residents’ rights to protest proposals that affect their adjacent properties and quality of life.”
I agree.
And a letter in the paper from a thoughtful group of residents: “Gloucester’s building footprint should minimize carbon emissions and waste. Increasing height allowances to 35 feet in all residential zones and two family by-right extensions to existing homes will increase average building mass, energy consumption and use of building materials for construction or renovation. Larger homes and units will be more unaffordable. Larger buildings facilitated by a reduction in unit-area requirements will increase stress on soils, vegetation and marshes. Removing soils and their absorptive capacity will increase stormwater runoff and pollution. Removing trees will release carbon and compromise wildlife habitat.”
Good points, all. Please let your councilors know how you feel — whether for or against — even if you’ve already written. Councilors@gloucester-ma.gov is the address, which goes to all nine.
It’s coming down the pike to the Council and they appreciate your opinion. Right up to the end. Now is the time to weigh in. It’s your Gloucester . . . for now.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.