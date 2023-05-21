The problem with Dad jokes is that everyone has some and most feel the need to send them to me. What’s wrong with these people?
¢¢¢
One reader writes:
"A few years ago my wife and I were sitting around the table with my father (then aged 94 and now gone) and stepmother. My wife mentioned that her grandmother had lived to 106. My stepmother said 'Who the heck would ever want to live to 106?' Everyone was quiet for a slightly awkward ten seconds. Finally, my father’s voice croaked out, 'Someone who's 105.'”
¢¢¢
Messages from a grand dad:
1. When a kid says “Daddy, I want mommy” that’s the kid version of “I’d like to speak to your supervisor.”
2. It’s weird being the same age as old people.
3. Just once, I want a username and password prompt to say CLOSE ENOUGH.
4. If I am ever on life support, unplug me and plug me back in and see if that works.
5. Do you ever wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and think… “That can’t be accurate?”
6. Last night the internet stopped working so I spent a few hours with my family. They seem like good people.
7. If Adam and Eve were Cajuns they would have eaten the snake instead of the apple and saved us all a lot of trouble.
8. We celebrated last night with a couple of adult beverages … Metamucil and Ensure.
9. You know you are getting old when friends with benefits means having someone who can drive at night.
10. Weight loss goal: To be able to clip my toenails and breathe at the same time.
11. After watching how some people wear their masks, I understand why contraception fails.
12. Some of my friends exercise every day. Meanwhile I am watching a show I don’t like because the remote fell on the floor.
13. The biggest joke on mankind is that computers have begun asking humans to prove they aren’t a robot.
14. For those of you that don’t want Alexa or Siri listening in on your conversation, they are making a male version ... it doesn’t listen to anything.
15. I just got a present labeled, "From Mom and Dad," and I know damn well Dad has no idea what’s inside.
16. Now that I have lived through a plague, I totally understand why Italian renaissance paintings are full of fat people lying on couches.
¢¢¢
On a step, a priest sat next to a drunk struggling to read a newspaper. Suddenly, with a slurred voice, the drunk asked the priest:"Do you know what arthritis is?”
The parish priest soon thought of taking the opportunity to lecture the drunk and replied:
"It's a disease caused by sinful and unruly life: excess, consumption of alcohol, drugs, marijuana, crack, and certainly lost women, prostitutes, promiscuity, sex, binges, and other things I dare not say."
The drunk widened his eyes, shut up, and continued reading the newspaper.
A little later the priest, thinking that he had been too hard on the drunk, tried to soften:
"How long have you had arthritis?"
"I don't have arthritis! It says here in the paper that the Pope has it."
¢¢¢
Getting old while being famous:
The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age. — Lucille Ball
Age is something that doesn't matter unless you are a cheese. — Luis Buñuel, Spanish filmmaker
Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better. — Ingrid Bergman
The idea is to die young as late as possible. — Ashley Montagu, British-American anthropologist
No one is as old as those who have outlived enthusiasm. — Henry David Thoreau
You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police. — Joan Rivers
It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone. — Andy Rooney
My mother always used to say, “The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana.” — Betty White
I'm at an age when my back goes out more than I do. — Phyllis Diller
Life is a moderately good play with a badly written third act. — Truman Capote
My face carries all my memories. Why would I erase them? — Diane Von Furstenberg
I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything until noon. Then it’s time for my nap. — Bob Hope
I have reached an age when, if someone tells me to wear socks, I don’t have to. — Albert Einstein
Anyone can get old. All you have to do is live long enough. — Groucho Marx
The secret to getting old: Marry a short gal and keep your guns on the top shelf. She still might get ya', but you’ll hear her dragging the chair across the floor. — Buffalo Bill Cody
Dying is pretty bad, but it’s way better than the alternative: Old Age. — Gordon Baird
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.