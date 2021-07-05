Fishtown Local: Dear everyone I know and everyone I don’t know

This is an open letter to, well, everyone about COVID-19 vaccinations. I am begging you -- begging! -- for you to get the shot(s).
Too many people I know and don’t know are not getting the shots, in spite of the biggest calamity to hit the world since 1348 when the plague killed a third of Europe.
At this point, how can you ignore the evidence or think none of this applies to you because you’ll never get it? Is it really just a made-up media trick that isn’t real and is just a means for the government to get control of your body?
Really?
Are all those 650,000 American dead souls just a trick to take control of your body? No! They are not. They really died and many of them were also sure the whole thing was made up, until they got sick and realized it wasn’t.
Many more who thought it was a scam got very sick but didn’t die. Their bodies will carry the effects of their folly for some time to come. And yes, while the worst states for vaccinations are in the central southern states and the deep South, there is a significant number of people from our area who have demurred on getting the shots.
Don’t they read the newspaper or watch the news? Don’t they see tens of thousands in India dropping dead -- literally in the street -- from COVID-19, especially including the newest variant? Around the world, countries haven’t fully opened because of infections and many have re-instituted restrictions because of a resurgence of the pandemic. The Delta variant is the leading cause in many countries that thought they were beating back the original. Japan, Brazil, Portugal, Russia, Mongolia, South Korea, Israel, Indonesia, even Australia are getting hit hard again. Unvaccinated populations, whether in India or Indiana, may serve as incubator of new variants, including the new Delta Plus. In the U.S., there are states where vaccination rates are in the mid-20% range. Not even close to herd immunity protection.
Folks who have had mild bouts of COVID-19 might think they are immune from getting re-infected. But they aren’t immune from getting the Delta variant - which didn’t exist when they got their first case. The scientists say having had it once isn’t a protection against new strains -- which are stronger and even more infectious. Don’t you owe it to your kids, your friends, your relatives to be part of the solution, not part of the problem?
And once you get sick, you will say exactly what you hear the hospitalized all say: I never took it seriously - I didn’t think it would happen to me.
If you are allergic to vaccines, alright then, but if you are not getting it because of Trumpian politics, you are out in left field. Trump last week stated that COVID-19 was just a means to rig the election against him. It was the cover for stealing the 2020 election from him -- to close everything down and make him look bad. Really? He needs any excuse to cover his having lost. A bunch of people are so sure Biden stole the election -- so sure, that they are dissing the vaccines and taking their chances. Heck, they know what they read on the internet and hear from Tucker Carlson and Mike the My Pillow guy on Fox. They, by now, are convinced the whole thing -- and the deaths -- are fake.
But they will be the first people begging for sympathy and for the same doctors they’ve pilloried to rush to their medical aid. They never thought it was real! Donald Trump told us it wasn’t! So it was a political statement for many to keep their states from attaining the 70% threshold -- which they saw as hurting Biden. They’ll be chuckling over how they showed the libs, that is, until the virus shows them the front door of the emergency room with no smile on their face. Good luck in the fall.
But back home, soon it won’t be as easy to get a shot. You will have to work at finding an appointment. The mass vaccination sites will have been deconstructed and who knows how long it will be free.
The silly thing is that we have the best two vaccines in the world and they allow you basically to forget about it and rejoin life as you are. Don’t be stupid, selfish, bullheaded, casual or masochistic.
You dying is not a plus in Trump’s column -- it only confirms what a mishmash he made of his opportunity to organize America to save itself. But that was too much work. Easier, by far to take zero responsibility, blame everyone else and convince half the country the whole thing was a plot to make him look bad. Believe me, he needed no one’s help to do that. Get those shots before you can’t!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.