As an old year winds down and a new one begins to prepare for a takeover, let us celebrate Gloucester jazz, old style! Both players and audience. Both this year and next.
On the first three Mondays of each month, the Old Salts Jazz Band fires up the big auditorium hall at Rose Baker Senior Center to play for the folks who come by. What a wonderful cross section of musical experience it is too. Led by trumpeter Bob Tuffley and bassman Dave Saganario, the Salts are a mix of young and old players, mostly all professional, who donate their time from 1-3 p.m. on those Mondays. They’re hot, baby.
The horn section is overflowing with talent: Rick Razdan, Bob Landoni, Tom Palance, Mark Early, Frank Stadler, Dick Lourie, John Bailey and the amazing Gid Loring, who at 94 still makes the sweetest of sounds spring from his cornet, trading solo lines with Tuffley from their side of the section. Guitarmen John Hicks, Dave Sag and Ken Steiner hold down the rythym section with tinkling pianoman John Cameron and The Lampman, Jimmy Favazza, on drums. A huge sound. The band can be as big as 15 members but never smaller than nine. The tunes run way back into previous song eras when big band was king -- the 30s, 40s and 50s in particular from Frank Sinatra to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Louie Armstrong. From “Sunny Side of the Street” to “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone,” “A Foggy Day,” “Wabash Cannonball,” “Roseland,” “Take The A Train,” “Satin Doll” -- you get the idea, wonderful, up-tempo dance tunes that pluck the strings of your memory.
And speaking of that, the Rose Baker audience often gets up to dance. And why wouldn’t they? They know all the songs and all the words (better than I do). They get up on the more rousing tunes and skate around the floor in couples cheek-to-cheek or in a line facing the band. There are some all-star dancers, too, who come back every week. But this guest singer has to be careful when sitting in because the dancers know when you fudge a word or make up a line. Often, they’ll come up and clarify a line for me during a break. I always believe them -- they lived through that era, they should know!
They do forgive me, however, if I change a line to make the song about Gloucester or Rose Baker, in particular, on a sunny Monday afternoon. Why sing “I love Paris in the winter” when you can sing “I love Glostah in the summer?” Or “A foggy day in London Town” when you can sing about “a fishy smell in Gloucester town?” Just be sure to get the rhyme right.
While the Senior Center is for seniors, there are younger folks who look in to hear the music. The center doesn’t seem to mind, there is much capacity in that hall still open. Can’t say we get many teens and 20s because they don’t know any of the songs, but more than several younger musical souls -- age indeterminate, but we could call mid-middle-aged -- are regular watchers and listeners. Plenty of room for the curious and fans of the band.
And they keep listening because of the wonderful solos the gang throws down, in particular that sax section, several of whom also play clarinet. Did I mention the whole thing is free? Well, it is, so there is no excuse to not stop in and listen. Today is a mix of standards and holiday classics and is the last outing of this year. But the Old Salts will be back for those first three Mondays in January 2020 and every month. It’s one of those little Gloucester points-of-light that are more common and easier to find than you might think. No ticket required, come on by from 1 to 3 p.m. today and hum or dance along. Be adventurous and discover a little more of your mysterious island, but by all means, sing along!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
