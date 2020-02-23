So another letter from a School Building committee member telling me how much we need these brand new gleaming top-of-the-line schools.
Not the first interested party, not the last, for sure. And there is no doubt that our current schools have problems. Heck, who wants a leaky roof for their kids? Oh, whoops, sorry, I forgot the new roof of the new luxury West Parish school still leaks — brand new that it is. Hey, I’m sure they will fix it soon. It’s warrantied, right? Right?
But seriously, committee members, councilors, mayors, architects, assessors, treasurers, state reps, state senators and most importantly, citizens: Why can’t any of you tell us what it will cost?
Yes, cost — all in — to the city. Not, as the newspaper keeps writing, that most of the cost will be born by the state. Give us the exact number, please — as in, $73 million and Gloucester will be on the hook for $48 mil or $36 mil or $25 mil. But even more importantly, how much will each of us be on the line for individually as an add-on to our property taxes? That’s it. Why won’t anyone tell us?
And if you did, leaders, you’d probably find less kvetching from the questioners. But the school powers that be are very likely not to give the public anything so specific. They never seem to.
Hey, public, you’re buying a luxury school but you don’t need to know what it will cost. Just write this big fat blank check and we’ll let you know when the tax bills hit you at the knees. Or what any other different new option would cost or fixing/replacing the bad stuff in the existing schools could cost. No, that’s not how it’s done in Gloucester.
In Gloucester, it’s the big Sneak-a-Roo. You’ll find out when it finally shows up on your tax bill (year after year) — after all, it’s complicated and you public are too “busy” to care about or be trusted with money matters. Leave that to smarter people than us, right, like the architects — they know all about the money headed their way.
Just like, ahem, Fuller School, the School Committee’s first big Sneak-a-Roo, where they boxed the public out from deciding what to do with Fuller by leaving “School” off the choices for the complex. So, of course, it failed
Then, as now, they ladled out platitudes aplenty about how great the neighborhood schools were and how no one wanted to group the kids into big schools. Everyone loved our intimate schools — until they didn’t. Now, apparently, they don’t. Which is fine, but Mr. Pope and Mr. Romary — the author of the latest pitch: “A cost-effective choice” — sirs, what is the cost to me, you and to each and every one of us who is paying?
My taxes rose 11% from last year to this, about the same number as the school population has declined in the past four or five years.
So, sure, let’s go forward, but please tell us how much, okay? Why is that so hard? And why can’t our incisive, intrepid Gloucester Times newspaper reporters track that number down for us? A reasonable number will win my override vote — an unreasonable number will not. But how about you, reader, what will no number do to your vote? Will you just wave it through in the dark? With a blank check?
Isn’t that how we do things here in Gloucester? Seems to ring a bell, eh? Mr. Romary refers to “the inventory of shortcomings and deferred maintenance of our public facilities” as part of the cause of how we got here.
Yes and they were the same people who are still calling the shots. Defer the maintenance (Fuller et al) so you have no choice but to buy a brand-new custom made replacement. Several. But for how much to each taxpayer?
So the interested parties can continue to frame this as a battle between the protectors of the children and heathens like me, but please, just tell us the net, net bottom line.
The Sleight-of-hand Building Committee got all their options spelled out by the very architects — Dore & Whittier — who will profit from the new schools. No conflict there, right?
Oh wait, did I say “options”? Sorry there weren’t any options, just one school, one expanded, luxury option. Everything, like Mercedes: Top-of-the-line pricing.
Yes, in the Letters to the Editor are the sanctimonious cry that the naysayers are keeping the kids down. Anyone who questions this only option is not out for the good of the city. They (me) should just sit tight and pay the bill.
Not getting a net number from the Building or School Committee is like the U.S. Senate not calling witnesses in the impeachment trial last month. The Congress and people didn’t need to know: the decision had already been made. Sound familiar? Is Jonathan Pope Gloucester’s own Mitch McConnell? But will we be billed the same each — or more if your house is worth more than mine? How much will the net cost per kid in the system be? The more people can’t afford the taxes, the less kids will be in the system in the future. Will these new school roofs leak like the new West Parish School does, too? (When’re they gonna get that fixed so it doesn’t wreck the interior like the high school indoor track was ruined by their leaky roof?)
Does $73 million actually get you any kind of warranty?
So get those bulldozers ready to roll. The first bulldozer will be the luxury school getting voted in by all boards without a net cost to the taxpayers, you can be sure. It’ll roll over each and every taxpayer like they usually do, in the dark. All the officials will be posing for that Breaking Ground photo with their shovels poised. But they will be long gone by the time you and I get the bills. Please, leaders, don’t give us platitudes — give us a darn net price to each of us, so we can make an informed decision with our darn Override Vote. Or do they not want an informed decision?
Don’t be a sheep. Demand to know the price to each of you, people!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
