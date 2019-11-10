Is Fishtown Local against new schools? No, we’re not. But we’ll say stuff no one else will dare say out loud. What we are alarmed and allergic to is the “process” by which decisions are made in this city. Almost always done in fourth gear with not a whole lot of choice or diverse input — some would say that the outcome has been predetermined. The final costs, the alternatives, the choice? Hah! What’s that game the NYC sidewalk mountebanks play where they manipulate shells or cards to trick passersby into playing along for money? Usually there is an accomplice from the audience who plays along and wins until you try and, of course, lose.
Three-card monte — that’s how citizens feel often about the “process” in Gloucester for big decisions.
Often, the paper plays along, inadvertently or not, assisting seeding of disinformation. Two Saturdays ago, in the article about the at-large candidates at Gloucester Stage Co., the Times ran this paragraph that typifies what I’m talking about: “Ciolino said his early priorities if returned to the council would include helping to convince residents of the need to borrow money to fund Gloucester’s share of a new, combined East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial elementary school. The state would pick up most of the bill.” However, since there were no quotation marks in the actual article, it was unclear whether Ciolino was saying this or the paper.
So here we go again with the misinformation. Is the state really picking up most of the tab? No.
Are we going to vote for this without any bottom line price? As in “this school will cost ‘X,’’, all in, period. Where is that number? What is that number? How about any alternatives, like the price of a non-Dore & Whittier school without the extra bells and whistles? Of course not. When you have a “done deal” situation, information and choice is the last thing you’ll get, just like at Fuller School when “the fix” was in 15 years ago when they had the chance to save it. And, as we remember, there was no choice on the public referendum for “school” as a choice. The powers-that-be then declared that the people didn’t want a school there. They let the roof and maintenance fail and the rest is history that will cost the city tens of millions of dollars.
Just like now where there is no other alternative but this one. Fast forward and the city commissioned a facilities report to get some answers. Guess who did the Facilities Report? Hah! You guesed it: Dore & Whittier. There’s no conflict of interest there, right? D&W are lining up for two more big paydays when, in fact, their schools contain more bells and whistles than an elementary school needs and now we hear that the roof on the new, gleaming West Parish School leaks! Can you make this stuff up? That’s why they needed to replace the schools in the first place and the new roof leaks!
The point has been made that we could get a better school for less money by not going through the state MSBA and having to shell out all this extra dough. And what is the true state reimbursement rate — 35%-40%? Like the Saturday quote above, the first school misinformed people that the state would be picking up most of the tab. That wasn’t the case. The rush to get at “the free money” cost us more than we needed in a great school. What are all other cities doing? Does D&W build all the schools in the state? Are there any other options? Do they all only build $75 million elementary schools? Our neighborhood schools now are beloved in their familiar normal buildings. Who says they need gleaming, overbuilt tributes to the architects and the leaders who whisked them through? The “great school” is in the teachers, the school leaders and the kids. Andover and Exeter have these $75 million buildings, but the students pay $50,000 a year. Gloucester doesn’t need them to keep our schools great.
The point is: will an alternative pricing and school be examined and analysis that might cost the city less on the bottom line? Will the city ramp up its debt so that it can afford nothing else to support our quality of life here? Wait’ll another sewage plant is required at $50 million to $100 million. The city is now already saying that SailGHS, the self-supporting high school sailing team that, yes, pays all its own expenses, raises its own money, takes nothing from the city — the only one in the state that does — will now have to pay to repair the city-owned floats because the city is broke. Great, what else? Will we have to pay to use the water in the harbor? The city won’t be able to protect anything we care about, from the Paint Factory to Mattos Field, we will be cashing in everything to cover what these new schools’ demand. And, oh yes, when we get to Beeman School, will the city be selling off its 26 acres of surrounding land — as it did Fuller — or Plum Cove’s extensive surrounding land to line our empty coffers, as they have with other school properties?
Oh boy, let’s look forward to a future where austerity rules. Where there is no cash in the budget to support our fabulous way of life here. Who cares? By then, they’ll be overriding every zoning and development rule to make up for the cash shortfall. Remember “zoned three, build eight” for the Espresso project? It’ll be the new norm.
But at least we’ll have every bell-and-whistle the three elementary schools don’t need and Dore & Whittier will have three more notches in its gunbelt. But of course, everyone is gripped by the terror of conformity to just go along and not step out of line. Think of all that free money! Hey, folks, there is nothing free about it. Watch out for your wallet and don’t order stuff you can’t afford.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of "The Chicken Shack" community access TV show.
