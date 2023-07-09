A few folks have asked me about responding to a recent letter in the paper (“City lost out on affordable housing,” June 30), about how awful a person I am because I dared to criticize this Espresso project, originally zoned for three units, went to court to force eight units on the neighborhood and then the latest developer cried his eyes out because he couldn’t buy his way out of one affordable unit, cheaply.
The letter writer, a local lawyer in the real estate industry, tried to have it both ways. First, apparently (because, sorry, I didn’t read it), he slammed me that I am watching from my boat or from my farm and accused me of “wealth-shaming” the owner by pointing out he owned a shiny white Mercedes Jeep. But how could I not? The developer parked it for so long outside his construction fence with the wheels on the pubic way. You couldn’t get past it without being blinded by its shine. So he “wealth-shamed” me in accusing me of “wealth-shaming” the other guy. Ha! Nice try.
What, you didn’t read it, either? More importantly, when a lawyer resorts to personal attacks, it only confirms that he is losing or has lost his case. It’s the first indicator. This guy was very upset that hardship couldn’t be used to guarantee extra large developer profit targets of 15%.
And the wheel continues to spin, the pressure begins to mount on any possible opening to squeeze new, full-price housing into our limited island resources. The city planners, Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals, egged on by a certain city councilor, haven’t seen a project they don’t like — even if it’s zoned for three, build eight, like Espresso.
But this wary writer wants to ask: What do that councilor or a council leader or the letter-writing lawyer see as they drive around Gloucester? When they look at a field, an open field, do they see a condo complex? On the Back Shore, do they get itchy when they see those holes of nature still lingering left unfilled? What a waste, do they think when they drive up Revere Street or through Lanesville and see all the wasted lots that could be full-size McMansions? They must get positively weepy when they drive into Eastern Point with actual forests and open fields that claim to be bird sanctuaries.
It’s not easy trying to divine what they’re thinking. When they drive by Beacon Marine or Brown’s Boatyard, do they see massive Florida-style condos in their stead? Or a boutique hotel where the Glouceter Stage Company stands? Up on Greystone Road, those two fields are being wasted as we speak — they could be at least four houses. Or the East Gloucester Ball field? C’mon, no one even knows it’s there. When you see wetlands or marshes, do they see houses on stilts? Those wetlands are going to waste!
Take a ride round Cape Ann and see all remaining green space just ripe for the plucking. and these pluckers want to be able to do it “by right,” where you, the neighbor, wouldn’t even have to be notified that Pearl Harbor is a’coming. The bulldozers will just show up and you can just shut up. That’s their vision.
But it doesn’t have to be your vision. Plenty of projects are getting through now, so why do we need to open the floodgates and codify it into law? Most “neuter the zoning” proponents are in the real estate industry. Lawyers and realtors, developers, land planners, septic system designers and folks who completely discount density, lifestyle, neighborhood character, privacy, water and open space as serious criteria. People like one of the Espresso developers who took legal advantage of a former careless-in-its-work City Council, or the latest, who cried hardship, wiggled this way and that, cried more hardship in one big “waah” and got his local lawyer to attack me, personally.
Well folks, the last time this lawyer got so personal was when I wrote of the back-flipping machinations the School Committee went to in getting the new school approved. He was member of said committee.
As I said, when a lawyer (or a city councilor) resorts to personal attacks, it means they’re losing or has lost his argument.
However, I am happy to keep the attacks coming my way because it is a convenient way to keep the subject front and center, especially as we get closer to the next council elections.
Find out their positions, get answers and don’t vote for folks who won’t vote for you. Don’t just accept it.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.