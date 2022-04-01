There is a hole in the world that used to be a donkey.
It would be an atomic blast of an understatement to say how much we miss him. But that would be an inch compared to the hundred miles that his animal buddies miss him.
The Big Guy. Zach was his name and he was always The Big Guy in the barnyard. A stand up, but stand back kind of guy, a looming presence, a force to be reckoned with -- the conscience of the barnyard.
Rarely pushy or panicked, he’d wait until just the right moment to engage you, his breakfast or another animal. He knew what his priorities were and cautiously so. He wouldn’t rush the rasher of hay or stampede out of the pen on his way to his favorite grazing spot in the field. He knew what he knew and he knew when to expect it. He was a creature of habit and he loved his habits.
He died three weeks ago yesterday, nobly, wrapped in blankets, on a brisk March morning. He flopped down in his favorite spot behind the barn and decided the race was over. He wasn’t getting up. He hung there all day, just gazing sideways at the sky and the rest of his animal pals. They came to pay their respects and spent the day gathered nearby, respectfully pawing and gnawing at whatever roots and bugs they could scratch up. They knew something was up, something different. Zach had never stayed down that long.
We came throughout the day and tried to push him up -- where my wife, Joe Ann, would pull him forward on his halter while I pushed him up from the rump while raising his back. Not easy at 500 pounds of pure donkey.
But this maneuver had worked in the previous week -- and he had powered into a stand with the stimulus. This had raised a certain concern that he was down in the first place -- but he’d always gotten up and headed straight for the hay platter.
Now, nada. No power left in those hips. Two of us weren’t going to raise him, neither were four later in the day. We wrapped him up as snug as could be in fuzzy blankets, which made him look pretty at home.
The vet was on his way first thing in the morning.
We’d had Zach for a long time, 10 or 15 years. We had gotten him with a bosom buddy, Abe, who died about five years ago. From a donkey rescue farm in New Hampshire called Save Your Ass. From A to Z, we had it covered.
Trouble was, they had no idea of exactly how old they were, as they’d been rescued. While Abe was alive, Zach never once spoke or hee-hawed. He left all that to Abe, a very vociferous spokesman. When it was lunchtime, Abe brooked no delays. After noon, it was like an air-raid siren going off. The other animals were grateful, though, cuz they got fed on time too. But after Abe died -- in my wife’s arms -- Zach keened and moaned for days like Orpheus descending back into the underworld. It was piteous but noble. That was when we rapidly dispatched to acquire a companion goat -- from the Dancing Goat Dairy, part of Tendercrop Farm in Newbury. One-hundred-fifty young goats of all sizes swarmed out to meet us and audition for the part. They’ve been fast friends for years now, inseparable. That goat’s still with us today and is still looking for his buddy.
That next morning, the vet told us what we suspected: Zach was on his last legs, had a form of pneumonia and had a chronic donkey condition whereby he’d lost buckets of weight in the past weeks leading up to this.
Getting him on his feet would have been even worse for his last hours. He died in peace, still breathing and wrapped up -- again, in my wife’s arms. The vet confirmed he was older than we all had suspected. He was never in any pain even over those past few weeks, still munching down his daily rations, cheerfully, right to that day he went down. His final affliction rushed up on him all at once at the end. I suppose that’s the best way for all of us: healthy right 'til the end.
There’s a huge hole out in the barnyard now and in the universe. The animals are leaderless - it’s not a job a pig or goat can fill. They are devastated. We are devastated. So long, Big Guy.
I don’t know how we’re going to get along without you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.