This farmer who writes for you every week can officially be classified as “old” after 71 seasons in the dirt.
Therefore, it is time to share in The Old Farmer’s Advice: a satchel full of outdated, corny, preachy, “been-around-the-block, but-that’s-all” kind of farmer sayings that should have been put to sleep years ago. But they’re still being thrown at me, so they’re yours for the holidaze.
Wisdom like: Your fences need to be horse high, pig tight and goat strong (Amen). Or: Life is simpler when you plow around the stump. (Good advice for mayors, right?)
Keep skunks and bankers at a distance. Do not corner something that is meaner than you. When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty. A bumblebee is considerably faster than a tractor, no matter the make.
Words that soak into your ears are whispered . . . not yelled. Forgive your enemies. It messes up their heads. Meanness doesn’t just happen overnight.
It doesn’t take a very big person to carry a grudge. Every path has a few puddles. Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway. Don’t judge folks by their relatives. The best sermons are lived, not preached. You cannot unsay a cruel word. If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is to stop digging.
Sometimes you get, sometimes you get got. Timing has a lot to do with the success of a rain dance. Don’t interfere with something that ain’t bothering you none.
Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, at least you can enjoy it later on.
Always drink upstream from the herd. Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer. Good judgment comes from experience . . . and a whole lot of that comes from bad judgment.
The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with, watches you from the mirror every morning. Don’t pick a fight with an old man. If he’s too old to fight, he’s just gonna kill you.
If you get to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering around someone else’s dog. Live simply, love generously and speak kindly. Leave the rest to the farm animals.
And finally: Letting the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than putting it back in.
There you have it. and just in time for the best Christmas you ever had! Feel free to dispense this wisdom to any and all overbearing relatives, neighbors, pets, financial advisers and overly aggressive mother-in-laws, lawyers, Ex-presidents, insurance people and plumbers (not necessarily in that order).
And don’t forget to tip your waitresses, paperboys/girls and mailmen/women. Hats off to our current mayor and new mayor to come. and may they and you ever strive to use your blinker, until everyone learns to read minds. Ho, ho, ho . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.