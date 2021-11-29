Don’t mess with the pecking order, stupid!
Meanwhile, out in the barnyard, things were taking a turn for the worse. Sheer anarchy had taken hold on the chicken flock block.
It was even beginning to influence the peace of mind of the large animals. Pigs, donkeys and goats don’t like change or conflict, especially when it’s a bunch of crazy chickens.
A quantum revolution had just taken place in only a few hours when the world of predator chicanery had overwhelmed the world of domestic chicken-ery.
One calm, clear sunlit day, while our flock No. 2 (of three) was out grazing in their outdoor scratching lawn, some incident — a hawk, a fox or an oversexed rooster had caused three hens to literally “fly the coop” to an unknown destination and disappeared for good. Usually we clip the wings of the various roosters we have so they can’t jump the fence and have at the hens in the other pens.
We have three different flocks because you can’t have two roosters in with a flock of ladies. They will fight to the death. But we have never clipped the hens’ wings because they love their turf, their rooster and their nesting boxes. Not one hen had ever taken a powder in 35 years of raising chickens.
But if they had been bumped off by a predator, there would have been many fallen feathers as evidence. There were none. No other signs of violence except a stunned rooster left blinking away in his empty, confused pen. He couldn’t tell us what happened. God knows we asked him enough times. So we left him alone in his run, hoping the hens might return when the coast was clear. But after several days, it became clear that he was the poster child of stoic loneliness and with the cold weather approaching, he couldn’t stay out on his own all by himself.
So he was moved in with the other three roosters to live in company until we could replace his flock. The other roosters are either grown-up chicks that we hatched in the pens or ‘rescue” roosters that folks had brought us to save. I’ve written before about Jerry, who was brought to us from a divorce and who was always the bottom of the pecking order. The top two guys were so mean to him all day long, so human beings that we are, we always felt sorry for him. That all changed in a heartbeat. In came No. 4 — who seemed bigger than Jerry — but pure mayhem broke out immediately. Jerry, after years of suffering, now became Enforcer Gangster No. 1. The poor new guy can never get a free bite of breakfast or dinner — layer pellets — because Jerry savagely attacks him when he locates one. He will leave his own pellets just to chase No. 4 away from his. One would hope he would learn from his own domination to cut the lower guy a break. But no — that is human thinking — all day long he is after the new guy. The funny thing is that Np. 1 and No. 2 completely ignore No. 4. They have relinquished their perch on the pecking order to mostly concentrate on pecking what’s on the ground. But Jerry (a really good looking guy) used to spend his entire day strutting seductively in front of the caged hens while their caged rooster would endeavor to stay in between the parties. Back and forth he would parade. But that was before the new pecking order. Now the heart-throbbing ladies have only their memories because Jerry is on an all-day mission to harass the new rooster.
But here comes the weird part. Human beings are emotionally wired for empathy. The tendency is to want to intervene, dole out instant frontier justice and hope the transgressor will get the message and change his behavior. Ha! Hardly likely. Even the rooster that is getting battered doesn’t get what I’m doing. He runs away too from the very pellets I was protecting for him. Worse than all that is after many, many weeks of attempts to protect the new rooster, one bright morning, he attacks me entering the pen with the food, flying across the yard in an airborne assault on the farmer. He caught me by surprise the first time — from the blind side — and nearly got the goods. Now he does it every time, literally biting the hand that feeds him — a bad idea. But, knowing he’s coming, I can side-step him in a little dosey do move and he often crashes into the wall of the shed behind me. Can’t say I appreciate his response for all my protection of him. So much for interfering in the pecking order.
So the food is just tossed out randomly now, with a wide spread so even the new guy can have his morning peck before Jerry begins to eviscerate him. I have learned the hard way, not to try and referee the livestock.
It never works out. Not sure it ever works out with people either. But hopefully, your Thanksgiving went well with not too many disruptions in the family pecking order either and now: Christmas! On Donder and Blitzen, Comet and Cupid, Jerry and Rooster No. 4!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.